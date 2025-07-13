LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Post The Success Of Mrs, Actor Sanya Malhotra To Headline An Action-Comedy Film

Post The Success Of Mrs, Actor Sanya Malhotra To Headline An Action-Comedy Film

Sanya Malhotra will soon be seen in an action-comedy film slated for a 2025 release.

Sanya Malhotra (Photo credit- X)

Published By: Uday Pratap Singh
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 19:19:24 IST

Fresh off the critical acclaim for Mrs, actor Sanya Malhotra is all set to bring a whole new avatar to the screen, this time in a full-blown action-comedy slated for a 2025 release. The announcement was made official as the actor posed with the film’s core team. The project marks a significant step for Sanya Malhotra as she dives deeper into high-concept commercial entertainers. Known for her versatility, Sanya’s foray into the action-comedy genre promises a refreshing blend of humor, grit, and cinematic punch. 

Sharing her excitement, Sanya wrote:
“Elated to be sharing this with you guys 🥰See you in the theatres!☺️🙏❤️”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/sanyamalhotra_/3674389563941514570/?igsh=cnVkcW54dzRyN2Zz#

Sanya is all set to step into a full-blown action-comedy avatar with Aagaaz Entertainment, raising curiosity and expectations alike. Her cameo in Thug Life’s hit track “Jinguchaa” made waves for Sanya and she has been working on another interesting project, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She also has a project with Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol in the works which certainly shows that exciting times are ahead for fans of the actor.

