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Home > Entertainment > ‘Pray for Him’: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Condition Turns Critical After 2nd Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live, Hours After Being Discharged From ICU

‘Pray for Him’: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Condition Turns Critical After 2nd Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live, Hours After Being Discharged From ICU

Youtuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, is reportedly in critical condition after his health deteriorated following a recent car crash during an Instagram Live session.

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Condition Turns Critical After 2nd Suicide Attempt(Photo: X)
UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Condition Turns Critical After 2nd Suicide Attempt(Photo: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 14, 2026 10:54:58 IST

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‘Pray for Him’: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Condition Turns Critical After 2nd Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live, Hours After Being Discharged From ICU

Youtuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, is reportedly in critical condition after his health deteriorated following a recent car crash during an Instagram Live session. 

Anurag Dobhal had briefly been discharged from the ICU on Thursday, but his condition worsened soon after. His manager later shared an update stating that the YouTuber is now battling severe complications and remains under close medical supervision, urging fans to pray for his recovery. 

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Health Update

In the early hours of Saturday, Rohit shared an update about Anurag Dobhal’s health on his Instagram account. He wrote that, “Update: Anurag Bhai’s condition was stable till this morning but his condition has become serious and worse because his lungs were also partially damaged in the accident and it developed a serious infection because of that. He has been diagnosed with severe Pneumonia. He is currently under supervision of doctors.” The manager added, “We would request you all to pray for him. (sic)”

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‘Pray for Him’: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Condition Turns Critical After 2nd Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live, Hours After Being Discharged From ICU

Why UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Attempt Suicide ? 

Earlier, Anurag Dobhal had shared an emotional video on YouTube in which he made serious allegations against his family. He claimed that they had been mentally harassing and torturing him over his interfaith marriage with Ritika. 

In the video, which he described as his “final” message, Anurag alleged that his parents and his brother, Kalam Ink, would be responsible if anything happened to him. 

A few days later, Anurag crashed his car during a live session and was subsequently hospitalised. Following the incident, Kalam claimed that several of Anurag’s fans gathered outside their house and allegedly threatened to burn the family alive. 

Responding to the situation, Anurag’s manager said their main focus at the moment is Anurag’s health and recovery, as well as the well-being of Ritika, who is almost nine months pregnant. he added that they will not comment on any videos or statements right now and will issue a response once Anurag has recovered. 

Also Read: Did Ananya Panday Break Her Jio SIM Over Kavya Maran-Sunrisers Leeds Auction Row? Truth Behind The Viral Claim 

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 10:54 AM IST
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Tags: Anurag Dobhal critical conditionAnurag Dobhal dead or aliveAnurag Dobhal pneumonia updateAnurag Dobhal suicide attempt newsBigg Boss 17 Anurag Dobhal newsUK07 RiderUK07 Rider accident Instagram LiveUK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal health updateUK07 Rider ICU newsYouTuber Anurag Dobhal hospitalised

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‘Pray for Him’: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Condition Turns Critical After 2nd Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live, Hours After Being Discharged From ICU

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‘Pray for Him’: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Condition Turns Critical After 2nd Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live, Hours After Being Discharged From ICU

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‘Pray for Him’: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Condition Turns Critical After 2nd Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live, Hours After Being Discharged From ICU
‘Pray for Him’: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Condition Turns Critical After 2nd Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live, Hours After Being Discharged From ICU
‘Pray for Him’: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Condition Turns Critical After 2nd Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live, Hours After Being Discharged From ICU
‘Pray for Him’: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Condition Turns Critical After 2nd Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live, Hours After Being Discharged From ICU

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