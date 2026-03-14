‘Pray for Him’: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Condition Turns Critical After 2nd Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live, Hours After Being Discharged From ICU

Youtuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, is reportedly in critical condition after his health deteriorated following a recent car crash during an Instagram Live session.

Anurag Dobhal had briefly been discharged from the ICU on Thursday, but his condition worsened soon after. His manager later shared an update stating that the YouTuber is now battling severe complications and remains under close medical supervision, urging fans to pray for his recovery.

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Health Update

In the early hours of Saturday, Rohit shared an update about Anurag Dobhal’s health on his Instagram account. He wrote that, “Update: Anurag Bhai’s condition was stable till this morning but his condition has become serious and worse because his lungs were also partially damaged in the accident and it developed a serious infection because of that. He has been diagnosed with severe Pneumonia. He is currently under supervision of doctors.” The manager added, “We would request you all to pray for him. (sic)”

Why UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Attempt Suicide ?

Earlier, Anurag Dobhal had shared an emotional video on YouTube in which he made serious allegations against his family. He claimed that they had been mentally harassing and torturing him over his interfaith marriage with Ritika.

In the video, which he described as his “final” message, Anurag alleged that his parents and his brother, Kalam Ink, would be responsible if anything happened to him.

A few days later, Anurag crashed his car during a live session and was subsequently hospitalised. Following the incident, Kalam claimed that several of Anurag’s fans gathered outside their house and allegedly threatened to burn the family alive.

Responding to the situation, Anurag’s manager said their main focus at the moment is Anurag’s health and recovery, as well as the well-being of Ritika, who is almost nine months pregnant. he added that they will not comment on any videos or statements right now and will issue a response once Anurag has recovered.

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