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Home > Entertainment > Did Ananya Panday Break Her Jio SIM Over Kavya Maran-Sunrisers Leeds Auction Row? Truth Behind The Viral Claim

Did Ananya Panday Break Her Jio SIM Over Kavya Maran-Sunrisers Leeds Auction Row? Truth Behind The Viral Claim

The screenshot that is being spread out seems to have been edited and does not correspond to any of the confirmed publications of Ananya Panday .

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 14, 2026 09:44:02 IST

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Did Ananya Panday Break Her Jio SIM Over Kavya Maran-Sunrisers Leeds Auction Row? Truth Behind The Viral Claim

One such viral post which is in circulation in the social media is that Ananya Panday broke her Reliance Jio SIM card, but this is a false claim. In the photo, the Bollywood star is holding a broken SIM card with the text before it saying ‘country first’, and this was mostly viewed by the users as a protest against the scandal involving Sunrisers Hyderabad. Some of the posts reported that the actress had done so due to the association of the team with Kavya Maran who is a franchise of the Sunrisers. When the image started trending on the internet, people started discussing whether the image was original or it was photoshopped.

Did Ananya Panday Break Her Jio SIM Over Kavya Maran-Sunrisers Leeds Auction Row? Truth Behind The Viral Claim

On further observation, the viral post is fake. It is not proven that such an image and message were posted by Ananya Panday on her official social accounts. The screenshot that is being spread out seems to have been edited and does not correspond to any of the confirmed publications of the actress. This was immediately noted by some social media users who said that the photograph was doctored and changed to be linked to her. There was also no fact checking organization that could find a credible source that would prove the actress broke a Jio SIM or even that she had any statements to make concerning the scandal with Sunrisers franchise.



What Is The Kavya Maran-Sunrisers Leeds Auction Row?

The rumours emerged during online backlash when Sunrisers Hyderabad-aligned franchise Sunrisers Eastern Cape allegedly received some criticism through the successive fans after the signing of Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred auction. The move sparked controversy among groups of social media users with some of the trending hashtags demanding boycotts. The viral picture identifiably connecting Ananya Panday with the scandal is, however, not factual. In the real sense, the actress has not made any publicizations regarding the matter, and the image purporting to show that the actress has smashed a Jio SIM card is merely a designed social network image, which has been published out of context.

ALSO READ: Sankalp Web Series Review: Nana Patekar Anchors A Gritty Political Drama Filled With Strategy And Power Games

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 9:44 AM IST
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Tags: Abrar Ahmed Pakistanabrar-ahmedAnanya PandayAnanya Panday Jio SIMAnanya Panday viralDid Ananya Panday Break Jio SIMKavya Maran Sunrisers Leeds Auction RowSunrisers Leeds Auction Row

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Did Ananya Panday Break Her Jio SIM Over Kavya Maran-Sunrisers Leeds Auction Row? Truth Behind The Viral Claim

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Did Ananya Panday Break Her Jio SIM Over Kavya Maran-Sunrisers Leeds Auction Row? Truth Behind The Viral Claim
Did Ananya Panday Break Her Jio SIM Over Kavya Maran-Sunrisers Leeds Auction Row? Truth Behind The Viral Claim
Did Ananya Panday Break Her Jio SIM Over Kavya Maran-Sunrisers Leeds Auction Row? Truth Behind The Viral Claim
Did Ananya Panday Break Her Jio SIM Over Kavya Maran-Sunrisers Leeds Auction Row? Truth Behind The Viral Claim

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