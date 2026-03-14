Sankalp Web Series Review: Nana Patekar Anchors A Gritty Political Drama Filled With Strategy And Power Games

Director Prakash Jha returns to his familiar territory of political storytelling with the web series Sankalp, a layered drama that explores power, ideology, and long-term influence within the system. Headlined by Nana Patekar, the show unfolds like a slow strategic game where politics is shaped not just by leaders but by the institutions and people behind them.

Streaming on Amazon MX Player since 11 March 2026, the Hindi-language political drama spans 10 episodes, each running around 45 minutes. The series also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sanjay Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, and Kubbra Sait in key roles.

Story: A Political Network Built Over Decades

The narrative revolves around Kanhaiyalal, popularly known as Ma’at Saab, played by Nana Patekar. He mentors ambitious students preparing for the civil services and gradually builds a powerful network of loyal bureaucrats and police officers placed in influential positions across the system.

Inspired partly by the strategic thinking associated with the ancient political philosopher Chanakya, Ma’at Saab believes that real power lies in shaping institutions rather than seeking public authority. Over time, his students rise to become IAS and IPS officers, forming a loyal circle that supports his ideological vision.

However, this quiet power structure eventually collides with the political ambitions of Delhi Chief Minister Prashant Singh, played by Sanjay Kapoor, and his calculating advisor Waqar Mapillah, portrayed by Neeraj Kabi. Their rivalry with Ma’at Saab forms the central conflict of the story.

Performances And Characters

Nana Patekar anchors the series with a restrained yet commanding performance. His portrayal of Ma’at Saab is calm and controlled, presenting a strategist who influences events from behind the scenes rather than through dramatic confrontations.

Among the supporting cast, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub stands out as Aditya, a character who struggles with moral conflicts while navigating the world shaped by his mentor. His performance adds emotional depth to the story and gradually places him at the centre of the narrative.

Neeraj Kabi’s Waqar emerges as a sharp political operator who often appears more calculating than the chief minister he supports. In contrast, Sanjay Kapoor’s portrayal of the chief minister occasionally feels theatrical, which slightly reduces the character’s impact.

Sankalp delivers a political drama that focuses on strategy, loyalty, and the slow construction of influence. The show avoids clear hero-villain divisions and instead presents characters operating in moral grey areas shaped by ambition and ideology.

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