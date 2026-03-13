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Home > Entertainment > Gladiator 2 OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch Paul Mescal’s Epic Historical Drama Online

Gladiator 2 OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch Paul Mescal’s Epic Historical Drama Online

Gladiator 2 OTT Release: The much-awaited historical action film Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, has finally arrived on OTT platforms after its theatrical run.

Gladiator 2 (Via Instagram)
Gladiator 2 (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 13, 2026 22:53:42 IST

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Gladiator 2 OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch Paul Mescal’s Epic Historical Drama Online

Gladiator 2 OTT Release: The much-awaited historical action film Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, has finally arrived on OTT platforms after its theatrical run. The sequel to the 2000 blockbuster Gladiator brings audiences back to the world of ancient Rome with a new story centered on Lucius, played by Paul Mescal.

Released in cinemas in November 2024, the film generated significant buzz among fans of historical dramas. Now, viewers who missed it in theatres can stream the epic spectacle from the comfort of their homes.

When And Where To Watch

After its theatrical release, Gladiator II arrived on digital platforms in December 2024 and later became available for streaming. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, allowing subscribers to watch the action-packed sequel online.

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Earlier, the movie was also available for rent or purchase on digital platforms before becoming part of the streaming catalog.

Plot: A New Warrior Rises

The story takes place years after the events of the first film. Lucius, whose home is taken over by ruthless Roman rulers, is forced into the brutal world of gladiatorial combat in the Colosseum. Determined to restore honor and justice to Rome, he must fight for survival and rediscover the courage that once defined the empire.

The film blends large-scale battle sequences, political intrigue, and personal revenge, continuing the legacy of the original epic.

Cast And Crew

Apart from Paul Mescal in the lead role, the film features a strong ensemble cast, including Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Joseph Quinn.

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First published on: Mar 13, 2026 10:53 PM IST
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Gladiator 2 OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch Paul Mescal’s Epic Historical Drama Online

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Gladiator 2 OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch Paul Mescal’s Epic Historical Drama Online
Gladiator 2 OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch Paul Mescal’s Epic Historical Drama Online
Gladiator 2 OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch Paul Mescal’s Epic Historical Drama Online
Gladiator 2 OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch Paul Mescal’s Epic Historical Drama Online

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