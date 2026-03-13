LIVE TV
Kapoor Family COPYRIGHTS Rishi Kapoor's Name To Protect His Legacy: Legal Steps, Commercial Restrictions, and What Fans Need to Know

The Kapoor family has legally copyrighted the name and likeness of late actor Rishi Kapoor to prevent unauthorized use in commercials, biopics, and digital content, safeguarding his legacy and persona for the future.

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: March 13, 2026 17:37:41 IST

The Kapoor family has taken a significant legal step to protect the legacy of legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor by securing copyright rights over his name and identity. According to multiple reports from major Indian media outlets, this move is meant to prevent unauthorized commercial and public use of his name without the family’s permission. It ensures that Rishi Kapoor’s name, likeness, and persona cannot be used freely in ads, merchandise, biopics, or any commercial project without prior approval from his heirs.

Rishi Kapoor (born Rishi Raj Kapoor on September 4, 1952, and passed away on April 30, 2020) was one of the most respected actors in Hindi cinema. He came from the renowned Kapoor family, a dynasty that has been part of the Indian film industry for over nine decades starting with Prithviraj Kapoor in the British era. Rishi made his debut as a child actor in Mera Naam Joker and went on to become a romantic icon with films like Bobby, Prem Rog, Chandni, and later acclaimed character roles in movies such as Kapoor & Sons and Do Dooni Chaar.

In the years since his death, Rishi Kapoor’s name has continued to be widely referenced across media, retrospectives, tributes, and social platforms. But with popularity comes the risk of misuse or unauthorized exploitation. The family’s decision to legally copyright his name gives them control over how his identity is used going forward. That means anyone looking to use “Rishi Kapoor” for profit- whether in a commercial ad, merchandise, or even a dramatic adaptation- must seek permission from the Kapoor family first.

This action mirrors a growing trend among estates and high‑profile families to protect celebrity name and persona rights after a major star’s passing. Media reports note that this move is part of a broader shift in how celebrity identity rights are treated, especially in India, where such protections have historically been less codified than in places like the US or Europe. The Delhi High Court and other Indian courts have increasingly recognized personality rights, allowing celebrities to claim protection over their name, image, voice, and related attributes against unauthorized commercial use. Legal discussions in India emphasize that these rights, though not always explicitly laid out in statute, can be derived from constitutional rights like dignity and freedom of expression, as well as intellectual property principles. 

The Kapoor family’s copyright claim over Rishi’s name is not just a symbolic gesture. It has practical implications for future commercial ventures involving his identity. This could extend to products, branding, biography projects, and digital content that might leverage the actor’s strong fan following and cultural legacy. A source quoted in reports explained that without this legal step, anyone could potentially use Rishi’s name in profit‑making contexts without consent, which the family wanted to preemptively stop.

In recent years, other public figures in India have also taken legal action to protect their personality rights. Actors, journalists, and public figures have gone to court to stop unauthorized use of their names, images, or personas- showing how celebrity rights in the digital age are becoming a priority for many well‑known personalities and their estates. These protections help ensure that commercial exploitation does not distort or diminish the legacy of the individual. 

For fans, this move by the Kapoor family may offer reassurance that Rishi Kapoor’s memory and contributions to Indian cinema will be handled with respect and integrity. It also highlights how celebrity legacy protection is evolving in India, reflecting a more formal and legal approach to managing a public figure’s posthumous presence in media and commerce.

Disclaimer: The information provided about the Kapoor family copyrighting Rishi Kapoor’s name, including legal actions and restrictions, is based on publicly available sources at the time of publication. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The use of Rishi Kapoor’s name or likeness in commercial projects may require permission from the family.

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 5:35 PM IST
