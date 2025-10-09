LIVE TV
Premanand Maharaj Health Update: Elvish Yadav Visits Spiritual Guru Amid Ill Health Reports At Vrindavan Ashram

Premanand Maharaj Health Update: Elvish Yadav Visits Spiritual Guru Amid Ill Health Reports At Vrindavan Ashram

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav visited Vrindavan to meet saint Premanand Ji Maharaj. His humility and promise to chant ‘Radha’ 10,000 times a day went viral, inspiring millions of fans toward spiritual practice and positive influence.

Elvish Yadav’s Soulful Vrindavan Visit Inspires Fans Toward Spirituality (Pc: Instagram)
Elvish Yadav’s Soulful Vrindavan Visit Inspires Fans Toward Spirituality (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 9, 2025 13:25:14 IST

Premanand Maharaj Health Update: Elvish Yadav Visits Spiritual Guru Amid Ill Health Reports At Vrindavan Ashram

The most recent winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and one of the most popular social media influencers Elvish Yadav made a visit to Vrindavan to meet the revered spiritual leader, Premanand Ji Maharaj. The journey to meet the saint was mainly a worry about the saint’s well-being but later it became very deep into talking about some spiritual practice. Elvish, who is largely known for his quite colorful and at times very controversial online persona, showed unusual humility and reflection while bowing before the Maharaj and expressing a wish for his guidance.

The saint himself, although he was quite honest about the severity of his afflictions said ‘that both his kidneys are gone’ offered timeless words of wisdom to the young celebrity. This soulful meeting soon went viral as his fans clamored that Elvish was actually sincere in trying to find a deeper path in spite of such huge success. The meeting stood as a strong reminder that spiritual inquisitiveness defies fame, age, and public promise enough to change millions. 



Naam Jap Commitment

The spiritual dignitary also underscored the Youth Influence held by personalities like Elvish, the crux of which rests in their example. He said that it stood to reason that if a celebrity advocated a negative habit, millions would follow.

Otherwise, he said the promise of the public declaration of Elvish taking ‘Radha’ 10,000 times a day could inspire his huge fanbase to repeat the practice and lead many youngsters toward spiritual practice rather than negative habits or addiction.

The saint, however, stressed more on a right-final outcome than on the fleeting earthly pleasures. The promise of Elvish, therefore, goes far beyond providing a spiritual journey for himself. It becomes a light of positive influence to an entire generation of followers.

Youth Influence and Divine Name

The spiritual dignitary also underscored the Youth Influence held by personalities like Elvish, the crux of which rests in their example. He said that it stood to reason that if a celebrity advocated a negative habit, millions would follow.

Otherwise, he said the promise of the public declaration of Elvish taking ‘Radha’ 10,000 times a day could inspire his huge fanbase to repeat the practice and lead many youngsters toward spiritual practice rather than negative habits or addiction. 

The saint, however, stressed more on a right-final outcome than on the fleeting earthly pleasures. The promise of Elvish, therefore, goes far beyond providing a spiritual journey for himself. It becomes a light of positive influence to an entire generation of followers.

Also Read: Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice – Devotees Get Emotional After This Video

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 1:24 PM IST
