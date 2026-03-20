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Home > Entertainment News > Prime Video India Unveils 2026 Slate: Farzi Season 2, Mirzapur: The Movie, Teen Kauwe, But What Surprises Await Fans Next?

Prime Video India Unveils 2026 Slate: Farzi Season 2, Mirzapur: The Movie, Teen Kauwe, But What Surprises Await Fans Next?

Prime Video India unveils a massive 2026 slate with 55 titles, blending streaming and theatrical releases. Farzi, Season 2, returns; Mirzapur expands to cinemas; and Bobby Deol headlines Teen Kauwe, signaling a bold push for franchise storytelling and big-scale originals.

Prime Video India 2026 Slate: Farzi 2, Mirzapur Movie, Teen Kauwe Lead Biggest Content Push
Prime Video India 2026 Slate: Farzi 2, Mirzapur Movie, Teen Kauwe Lead Biggest Content Push

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 20, 2026 01:13:02 IST

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Prime Video India Unveils 2026 Slate: Farzi Season 2, Mirzapur: The Movie, Teen Kauwe, But What Surprises Await Fans Next?

Prime Video India has officially set the stage for a blockbuster 2026 by announcing multiple upcoming projects that will connect digital streaming with theatrical movie distribution. The platform displayed its entire 55-title collection, which marks its most ambitious year, during a star-studded event that took place in Mumbai.

The return of popular franchises from the past, together with high-energy fresh original content, leads the program. The industry received a major disruption through the announcement, which confirmed that Shahid Kapoor would return in Farzi Season 2 while the Mirzapur universe would expand to theaters and Bobby Deol would enter a new world of espionage through his upcoming project.

Cinematic Expansion and Franchise Revivals

The 2026 roadmap establishes “franchise power” as its main focus through its plan to transform cult hits into major entertainment productions. The national theatrical release of Mirzapur: The Movie will occur on September 4, 2026, which marks the first appearance of Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit in a cinematic performance.

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The upcoming Farzi Season 2 premiere approaches its final moment as Raj and DK partner again with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi to develop their story about counterfeit currency operations.

Prime Video uses these sequels to establish its new strategy of treating streaming IPs as major cinematic properties, which will attract large viewer groups.

High-Stakes Espionage and Original Collaborations

Prime Video presents new stories through its new projects, which star renowned actors. The main attraction of the show Teen Kauwe exists in its suspenseful plot which features Bobby Deol and Ronit Roy and Sidhant Gupta.

The series produced by Roy Kapur Films follows an ex-agent who returns from the “dead” to clear his name after being framed as a mole. The slate presents major partnerships that include A-list producers who work on Hrithik Roshan’s HRX Films production of the thriller Storm and Alia Bhatt’s production of Don’t Be Shy.

The 2026 catalog combines experienced superstars with new storytelling methods to satisfy both mainstream audience preferences and viewers who enjoy serious investigative dramas.

Also Read: Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Delivers Intense Action, Surprising Twists, Leaving Audiences Buzzing Everywhere

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Tags: bobby deolFarzi Season 2Mirzapur The MovieOTT releases 2026Prime Video India 2026Shahid KapoorTeen Kauwe

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Prime Video India Unveils 2026 Slate: Farzi Season 2, Mirzapur: The Movie, Teen Kauwe, But What Surprises Await Fans Next?

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Prime Video India Unveils 2026 Slate: Farzi Season 2, Mirzapur: The Movie, Teen Kauwe, But What Surprises Await Fans Next?
Prime Video India Unveils 2026 Slate: Farzi Season 2, Mirzapur: The Movie, Teen Kauwe, But What Surprises Await Fans Next?
Prime Video India Unveils 2026 Slate: Farzi Season 2, Mirzapur: The Movie, Teen Kauwe, But What Surprises Await Fans Next?
Prime Video India Unveils 2026 Slate: Farzi Season 2, Mirzapur: The Movie, Teen Kauwe, But What Surprises Await Fans Next?

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