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Home > Entertainment News > Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Delivers Intense Action, Surprising Twists, Leaving Audiences Buzzing Everywhere

Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Delivers Intense Action, Surprising Twists, Leaving Audiences Buzzing Everywhere

Ustaad Bhagat Singh X premiered internationally before India on March 19, 2026, starring Pawan Kalyan. Audiences praised its high-octane action, iconic "Power Star" performance, interval-climax highlights, technical brilliance, and nostalgic yet fresh fight sequences, creating a buzz online.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review
Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 19, 2026 01:44:07 IST

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Delivers Intense Action, Surprising Twists, Leaving Audiences Buzzing Everywhere

The theatrical release of Ustaad Bhagat Singh started in international markets before its Indian premiere on March 19 2026. The film which features Pawan Kalyan had its United States premiere on March 18 which matched the late evening times in India.

The first public showings of the major Telugu film led to viewers posting their immediate reactions online through X (formerly Twitter), which showed their first impressions of the film.

Overseas Reception: High-Octane Action and Fan Service

The United States and international territories have reacted to Ustaad Bhagat Singh which people consider to be a classic mass entertainment film that honors Pawan Kalyan’s “Power Star” image. International viewers have specifically commended the opening scene because of its energetic performance and the actor’s “vintage” style which he uses to portray a character who combines aggressive and witty traits.

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Delivers Intense Action, Surprising Twists, Leaving Audiences Buzzing Everywhere

Social media platforms are displaying active discussions about the interval block and climax because viewers consider those two elements to be the movie’s best components. The partnership between Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar who created the cult classic Gabbar Singh has achieved success by combining nostalgic elements with new and exciting fight sequences.

Cinematic Impact: Technical Brilliance and Screen Presence

International audiences have identified the film’s technical excellence as its most significant appeal beyond its individual actor performances. The background score by Thaman S produces both “muscular” and “atmospheric” sounds which enhance the “paisa vasool” (value for money) moments that the diaspora audience craves.



The Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna romantic track provides a comedic element which the audience prefers but the most intense scenes between Pawan Kalyan and R. Parthiban’s character receive greater audience admiration.

The overseas reports demonstrate that although the film uses a commercial template its production values and the lead actor’s dynamic performance created success with the initial viewers.

Also Read: Will Dhurandhar 2’s Box Office Collections Take A Hit Amid The Raging Middle East Conflict? Ranveer Singh Starrer Pockets Rs. 200Cr In Advance Booking Despite Gulf Ban

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Tags: Harish ShankarPawan KalyanTelugu cinemaUstaad Bhagat Singh X

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Delivers Intense Action, Surprising Twists, Leaving Audiences Buzzing Everywhere

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Delivers Intense Action, Surprising Twists, Leaving Audiences Buzzing Everywhere

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Delivers Intense Action, Surprising Twists, Leaving Audiences Buzzing Everywhere
Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Delivers Intense Action, Surprising Twists, Leaving Audiences Buzzing Everywhere
Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Delivers Intense Action, Surprising Twists, Leaving Audiences Buzzing Everywhere
Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Delivers Intense Action, Surprising Twists, Leaving Audiences Buzzing Everywhere

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