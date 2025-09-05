LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Prithviraj Sukumaran shares adorable picture with wife Supriya from Onam celebrations

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares adorable picture with wife Supriya from Onam celebrations

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:06:31 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares adorable picture with wife Supriya from Onam celebrations

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 5 (ANI): Celebrating the auspicious festival of Onam, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran extended heartfelt greetings to all.

He took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with his wife Supriya from the celebrations.

In the image, Prithviraj can be seen exuding traditional vibes in a mundu that he paired with a printed T-shirt. Supriya also flaunted the rich cultural heritage of Kerala in an ethnic white coloured saree with a golden border.

“Happy Onam! (sunflower and red heart emojis),” Prithviraj captioned the post.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares adorable picture with wife Supriya from Onam celebrations

Onam, a festival associated with harvest and the homecoming of king Mahabali in Kerala, is celebrated through various rituals. People thronged temples since early morning for prayers to mark the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Onam.

He said Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala.

“Wishing everyone a very happy Onam! May this beautiful festival bring renewed joy, good health and abundant prosperity to all. Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“This festival is a symbol of unity, hope and cultural pride. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of harmony in our society and deepen our connection with nature,” he added.

This year, Onam festivities began on August 26, and today Kerala is celebrating Thiruvonam, the concluding day of the festival. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: keralaOnamOnam festivalPrithviraj Sukumaran

RELATED News

Saira Banu, Karisma Kapoor visit Ashish Shelar's home for Ganpati Darshan
Angelina Jolie debuts blonde bob look during shoot of 'Anxious People'
Ozzy Osbourne tribute set for 2025 MTV VMAs with Aerosmith, Yungblud
Cardi B shares why she turned down Super Bowl halftime show
"I'm not there to talk about jeans": Sydney Sweeney declines to speak about controversial ad campaign at TIFF

LATEST NEWS

Evacuation Orders Issued as Fast-Moving Brush Fire Spreads in Spring Valley
Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
Prithviraj Sukumaran shares adorable picture with wife Supriya from Onam celebrations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares adorable picture with wife Supriya from Onam celebrations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares adorable picture with wife Supriya from Onam celebrations
Prithviraj Sukumaran shares adorable picture with wife Supriya from Onam celebrations
Prithviraj Sukumaran shares adorable picture with wife Supriya from Onam celebrations
Prithviraj Sukumaran shares adorable picture with wife Supriya from Onam celebrations

QUICK LINKS