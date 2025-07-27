Home > Entertainment > Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Chant Malti’s Favourite Song ‘APT’ During BLACKPINK’s NYC Concert

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Chant Malti's Favourite Song 'APT' During BLACKPINK's NYC Concert

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just steal the BLACKPINK show in NYC? The duo, rocking out to Malti’s fave “APT,” turned the concert into a family party. Priyanka’s Lisa love and Nick’s Broadway vibe beg the question, what’s next for this K-pop-obsessed power couple?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 27, 2025 11:28:00 IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned a BLACKPINK concert into a family affair, grooving to their daughter Malti’s favorite morning anthem, “APT,” at the K-pop group’s electrifying Deadline World Tour stop in New York. The power couple, spotted vibing in the crowd, shared heartwarming moments on social media, proving they’re as much BLINKs as their three-year-old. Here’s the juicy scoop on their night of music, love, and adorable family bonding.



Priyanka And Nick Rocking Out to Malti’s Morning Jam

Priyanka and Nick were all in for BLACKPINK’s high-energy performance, but it was “APT” by Rosé and Bruno Mars that stole the show. Nick posted a clip of the duo singing along with the crowd, captioning it “APT,” while Priyanka tagged Malti’s Instagram, hinting at their toddler’s obsession with the track.

During a recent Tonight Show appearance, Priyanka spilled that “APT” is Malti’s daily wake-up song, calling it her “morning anthem.” The couple’s infectious energy, swaying to the catchy beat, had fans buzzing online, with one fan account sharing a TikTok of Priyanka in a chic grey dress and Nick in a sharp jacket, both beaming for the camera.

Blackpink Concert: A Star-Studded Family Affair

The concert wasn’t just a date night, it was a full-on family moment. Priyanka shared clips of BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa slaying the stage, with a special shoutout to Lisa, captioning her post, “What a queen.” Nick’s Instagram Stories echoed the love, proclaiming “@blackpinkofficial in your area!!!”

Their presence at the July 2025 show sparked a frenzy, with fans noting how Malti’s love for “APT” brought her parents to the K-pop scene. The couple, based in New York while Nick performs in The Last Five Years on Broadway, clearly made time for this epic night out.

Priyanka’s BLINK Status Confirmed

Priyanka didn’t just attend, she declared herself a proud BLINK, BLACKPINK’s fandom name, via Instagram Stories. Her posts, dripping with heart and flushed-face emojis, captured the group’s performance and her own fangirl energy. 

The actress, fresh off filming Heads of State, and Nick, juggling Broadway and dad duties, showed they’re just like any other fans, losing it over their daughter’s favorite song. This concert moment, blending Hollywood, Bollywood, and K-pop has fans screaming for more of the Jonas-Chopra family’s musical adventures.

Tags: blackpinknick jonaspriyanka chopra

