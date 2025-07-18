LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Priyanka Chopra Glows From Within On Her 43rd Birthday: Intimate Moments with Nick Jonas On A Sun-Drenched Family Vacation

Priyanka Chopra Glows From Within On Her 43rd Birthday: Intimate Moments with Nick Jonas On A Sun-Drenched Family Vacation

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 43rd birthday with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie on a serene beach getaway. From glowing in a yellow bikini to sharing a romantic kiss and curating candid moments, her vacation reflected love, family, and effortless confidence

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 02:15:32 IST

Priyanka Chopra just hit the big 4-3, and guess what? No fancy parties, no big city buzz  just some good old family time by the beach. Yes, she took the low-key route this year, soaking up the sun with her husband Nick Jonas and their adorable daughter, Malti Marie.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



The video recently posted on her Instagram welcoming 43 is more than just sharing a few good moments. Priyanka in a bright yellow bikini, looking absolutely stunning and radiating that effortless glow we all admire. The glow on her face is unbeatable, she is shining from within and yes it clearly shows. Age is just a number is what Priyanka Chopra has proved to us quite a few times.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Romantic Beach Video with Nick Jonas on Her 43rd Birthday

The video of her running towards Nick, and they share this sweet, unguarded kiss right there on the sand. It’s simple, it’s real, and honestly, it’s the kind of moment that makes you smile.



Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Malti Marie Make Memories on Intimate 43rd Birthday Getaway

But here’s the thing  it’s not just about the bikini or the perfect beach backdrop. It’s the whole vibe that really gets you. Priyanka put together a little video montage from the trip, and you see their daughter Malti having a blast, the couple exchanging those knowing looks, and just moments where the everyday madness feels miles away.

Turning 43 hasn’t slowed her down one bit. If anything, it’s like she’s stepped into this new phase with more confidence and sparkle. That yellow bikini? Totally fitting. Bold, bright, and full of life  just like Priyanka herself.

This birthday getaway? It wasn’t about the spotlight or the flashbulbs. It was about what really counts  love, family, and making memories that stick. Watching those sweet moments, you get the feeling she’s found her groove, balanced, happy, and totally authentic.

Also Read: It's Priyanka Chopra's Birthday—But Do You Remember Where Her Journey Really Began?

Tags: nick jonaspriyanka chopraPriyanka Chopra 43rd birthdayPriyanka Chopra bikini

Priyanka Chopra Glows From Within On Her 43rd Birthday: Intimate Moments with Nick Jonas On A Sun-Drenched Family Vacation

Priyanka Chopra Glows From Within On Her 43rd Birthday: Intimate Moments with Nick Jonas On A Sun-Drenched Family Vacation
Priyanka Chopra Glows From Within On Her 43rd Birthday: Intimate Moments with Nick Jonas On A Sun-Drenched Family Vacation
Priyanka Chopra Glows From Within On Her 43rd Birthday: Intimate Moments with Nick Jonas On A Sun-Drenched Family Vacation
Priyanka Chopra Glows From Within On Her 43rd Birthday: Intimate Moments with Nick Jonas On A Sun-Drenched Family Vacation

