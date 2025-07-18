LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > It’s Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday—But Do You Remember Where Her Journey Really Began?

On Priyanka Chopra's birthday, we look back at her unexpected journey from a bullied teenager in the U.S. to Miss World, Bollywood royalty, and a global icon. Her path is a story of reinvention, risk-taking, and resiliencewith a few twists that even she didn’t see coming

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 01:27:53 IST

As the world sends birthday wishes to Priyanka Chopra Jonas today, it’s easy to get swept up in the dazzling timeline of her global stardom the Met Gala looks, Hollywood premieres, UNICEF speeches, and that wedding seen around the world. But behind all the red carpets and headlines lies a story far more fascinating one that didn’t start in a film studio, but in a school corridor, halfway across the world.

Before she became the face of modern Indian ambition, Priyanka was just a teenage girl who didn’t quite fit in. At 13, she moved to the U.S. to study in Massachusetts, Iowa, and New York — and faced bullying for her skin colour and accent. Most would have crumbled. Priyanka? She returned to India with a quiet storm building inside her.

Priyanka Chopra’s Journey From the Margins to Miss World

In 2000, just 18 years old, she entered the Femina Miss India contest  more out of curiosity than confidence. But what followed was something straight out of a film script: she didn’t just win Miss India; she went on to clinch the Miss World crown, catapulting her from a small-town girl in Bareilly to an international icon overnight.

The twist? Priyanka had never planned on acting. She dreamt of being an engineer or a criminal psychologist. Acting came as an afterthought, one she nearly declined but ended up falling for it.

Priyanka Chopra’s  Reinvention, Risk, and a Global Stage

Even in Bollywood, success wasn’t immediate. A few missteps. A few “pretty face” roles. Then came Fashion, Barfi, Bajirao Mastani  and everything changed. But the boldest move came later: she packed her bags for Hollywood, at a time when few Indian actors dared to. Quantico wasn’t just a hit — it was history.

Now, as she celebrates another birthday, Priyanka isn’t just a global star. She’s proof that reinvention isn’t a one-time act, but a lifelong art. And if you think you’ve seen all her moves think again. This girl from Bareilly might still have has a few surprises left.

