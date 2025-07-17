Why Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Couple Goals? Steamy Beach Kiss Ignites the Internet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned up the heat with a passionate kiss in a viral Instagram reel from their Miami beach getaway. The couple has kept fans in awe with their vacation posts on Instagram,

The video, set to the Jonas Brothers’ new single ‘I Can’t Lose’, captures their sizzling chemistry, giving fans a dose of serotonin. With daughter Malti Marie in tow, the couple is not only giving couple goals but major family goals, balancing with their stardom.

Priyanka And Nick’s Viral PDA Sparks Fan Frenzy

The Instagram reel, posted by Nick, shows Priyanka in a sleek black swimsuit playfully embracing him on a Miami beach, culminating in a steamy kiss. The video’s blend of romance and music promotion for ‘I Can’t Lose’ has racked up millions of views. Their seven-year marriage, marked by unwavering affection, continues to captivate audiences globally, from Hollywood to Bollywood.







Priyanka’s Miami Family Getaway with a Glam Twist

Apart from the PDA, the Miami getaway was a family outing with Priyanka and Nick spoiling their three-year-old daughter Malti Marie. Both exchanging looks of Malti coloring and playing on the beach gave the getaway a warm feel.







Priyanka, straight off of ‘Heads of State,’ and Nick, on a high on his band’s newly released album, showed they could do high-profile careers alongside parenting. Their beach look, Priyanka’s elegant swimwear and Nick’s relaxed athleisure was matched, contrasting with their recently streamlined Wimbledon look, giving vacation vibes.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas Redefine ‘Couple Goals’

Priyanka and Nick’s relationship defies borders, captivating audiences globally. The video has gone viral because of their peak romance and iconic love story that transcends Bollywood and Hollywood.

Fans are going crazy over their chemistry, showering the comment section with love, one user commented, “Chivalry ain’t dead” for Nick’s timeless yearning for Priyanka. Another one commented, “They Are Setting Couple Goals.” Their mix of heritage and contemporaneity thus gives their PDA a sense of ardour and also a display of cross-cultural concord.

