THROWBACK: Priyanka Chopra Recalls Getting Accused Of ‘Outsourcing’ Her Pregnancy, Here’s What She Said In Response To Vogue

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ surrogacy news was one of the most controversial events in the actor’s life, which brought a lot of backlash and criticism.

This trolling was unanswered by Priyanka but later she responded to the hate in this British Vogue. She shared how accusations of “renting a womb” and “outsourcing” her pregnancy deeply hurt her.

Priyanka Chopra Addresses Surrogacy Controversy

In a 2023 British Vogue interview, global icon Priyanka Chopra opened up about the painful criticism she faced after welcoming her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

The actress got married to Hollywood singer Nick Jonas in December 2018 with a grand wedding. After four years of marriage, in 2022 the couple announced the news of their first child via surrogacy.

When she announced the birth of Malti, she was shocked at being accused of having opted for surrogacy as a vanity or a desire to avoid pregnancy. Her decision had been labeled “buying a ready-made baby” by trolls and others questioned her identity as a mother.

Facing Harsh Criticism Over Surrogacy

The actress further shared, “It is so hurtful when they comment on my daughter,” she claimed, insisting that her choice to keep her medical history away from public debate did not warrant speculation. These comments were more hurtful because Malti, was born a trimester early, spent 100 days in the NICU, which also contributed to the emotional tug-of-war of the couple.

“I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life,” she told British Vogue, noting that her daughter’s well-being comes first. Chopra’s resolve to keep her daughter out of the gossip spotlight underscores her determination to create a safe emotional space for Malti.

Despite this controversy around her motherhood, Priyanka has proved herself as a devoted mother, keeping her daughter as her priority along with her successful career.

