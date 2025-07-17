LIVE TV
Priyanka Chopra's Dating History: From Shahid Kapoor To Rumoured Wild Romance With Shah Rukh Khan, Here's Who The Desi Girl Dated, Called Them 'Wonderful People'

Priyanka Chopra called all her exes “wonderful people,” showing emotional maturity. From Shahid Kapoor to the rumored SRK romance, she embraced her past with grace. Her journey of heartbreaks led to self-growth and ultimately, true love with Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra spills on her past
Priyanka Chopra spills on her past

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 21:45:48 IST

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who has earned herself a reputation as a teller of truths, shared in 2023 an interesting insight into her romance life by declaring that even if some of them had not worked, all her actor ex-lovers were “great, wonderful people.” This generous comment dispels the aura of intrigue from Hollywood romances and, most notably, about her own self-discovery process that ended up getting her hitched to Nick Jonas.

Chopra’s introspection is not mere casual mention of previous relationships. It represents a higher level of awareness and personal responsibility. She justified that the majority of her existence was an on-again-off-again relationship with co-stars due to her strict professional schedule. Although admitting that “relationships may have ended badly,” her focus is still on the goodness of the individuals, and not on bitterness or guilt. This more mature mindset has a woman comfortable with the past, looking at what she gained, not regret.

Priyanka Chopra’s Dating History with Bollywood Actors

It is not possible to discuss Priyanka Chopra’s life without remembering her rumored and substantiated relationships with other celebrities. In the mid-2000s, Priyanka allegedly dated Aseem Merchant, who was her first substantiated boyfriend before her achievement in fame. 

She was also seen with Harman Baweja, her co-star in Love Story 2050, later on. They were said to be having chemistry, and the two were much rumored, but the romance never materialized, allegedly because of differences and pressures of work.

Her most popular romance was, perhaps, with Shahid Kapoor, whom she is said to have dated while shooting for Kaminey. The breakup was highly publicised and the reasons ranged from work commitments to clash of personalities. Apart from what may have been the dynamics of the relationships in their corner, Priyanka’s recent interviews amply show emotional maturity as well as an eagerness to talk about the positive things of her past.

One of the more contentious rumours had been her supposed closeness to Shah Rukh Khan . Though never written about, rumour pages were abuzz with descriptions of their on-screen and off-screen compatibility while the Don series was being shot. Everyone felt that their relationship sent shockwaves in SRK’s private life, but neither of them ever spoke out to confirm or deny the same. Fact or fantasy, this rumour is one of Bollywood’s most-rumored rumours.



Priyanka Chopra’s Evolving Perspectives: Growth Through Experience

Priyanka Chopra’s present attitude indicates an aggressive personal transformation. She has talked in the past about being a “serial monogamist” who had fallen into the habit of trying to make someone fit into some idealized conception of what an ideal relationship should look like. This resulted in experiencing instances where she caught herself becoming a “doormat,” putting her partner’s wishes ahead of hers. 

The two years spent prior to dating Nick Jonas, a voluntary two-year break from dating, were essential in learning more about herself and her own value. The time allowed for setting standards for appropriate partners to fill, like honesty, core family values, work ethic, creativity, and ambition. Her experience proves that even some of those relationships with difficult conclusions can lead to tremendous personal development, ultimately ending in a better and fairer partnership.

