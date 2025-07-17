LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Sharing Sweets but Asking Paparazzi to Keep Cameras Down, Could Nazar Be a Factor?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Sharing Sweets but Asking Paparazzi to Keep Cameras Down, Could Nazar Be a Factor?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani surprised paparazzi by sharing sweets with a gentle request: “No pictures, please.” Amid whispers of a newborn, they draw on the Indian belief in nazar (evil eye), choosing privacy and protection over the spotlight during this precious time

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 21:33:53 IST

In Mumbai, where the click of the camera’s never stop, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took an unexpectedly tender approach. Instead of slipping past the ever-curious paparazzi, the couple paused, smiled, and handed out carefully packed sweet boxes. A small gesture, wrapped in warmth.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani subtle request on Instagram

They smiled, exchanged pleasantries, even paused but not for photographs. With the sweetness came a quiet line that lingered heavier than any lens could capture, No pictures, please.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Sweet Gesture Sparks Buzz Around Baby Rumours

No press statement. No PR drama. Just those four words, and the world started guessing.

Because in this city, gestures speak. And when a famously private couple shares mithai with the media but asks for no photos, the subtext travels fast. A celebration, perhaps. A baby, maybe. But what stood out more than the rumours was the restraint. The almost sacred stillness of it.

Why Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Are Keeping It Private, From Nazar to New Beginnings

In many Indian households, when a child is born, the joy is immense but it’s also cautious. There’s a cultural layer that runs beneath even the most glamorous lives: the belief in nazar. The evil eye. A thousand adoring looks may carry love, but superstition whispers: not all eyes are kind.

So, faces are hidden. Names are delayed. Sometimes, joy is folded inward not from fear, but protection.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani weren’t pushing the spotlight away; they were simply drawing a soft boundary around something precious. And ask not to be unseen forever, but to be unseen for now.

And in a time when privacy is bartered for clicks, their gesture felt oddly radical. Sweet boxes in one hand. Dignity in the other. No announcement, no spectacle just a brief moment of stillness between the people and the cameras.

A pause. A plea. A little grace, wrapped in ribbon.

Also Read: Unique Personality Traits of Those Born on July 15 — What It Means for Kiara and Sidharth’s Baby Girl

Tags: bollywood baby news, celebrity privacy, kiara advani, Sidharth Malhotra

