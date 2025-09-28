Punjab: CM Mann visits Fortis Hospital in Mohali to check on singer Rajvir Jawanda

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 28, 2025 17:15:07 IST

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Sunday to inquire about the health of famous Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, who was admitted to the medical facility after a serious road accident in Himachal Pradesh.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, the accident occurred on Saturday, and Jawanda was brought to the hospital in an “extremely critical condition.”

The statement read: “Upon arrival, he was immediately assessed by the Emergency and Neurosurgery teams. Detailed examinations and investigations were carried out, and he was placed on advanced life support at Fortis Hospital Mohali.”

The singer is said to be on ventilator support and is being closely monitored. Soon after the news broke, it prompted an outpouring of prayers and support from across the music fraternity and his fans.

Earlier in the day, Mann took to X (formerly Twitter) and prayed for Jawanda’s speedy recovery.

“News has been received that famous Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has sustained serious injuries in an accident that occurred near Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. His condition is reported to be quite critical. I pray to the Almighty for his speedy recovery. May he soon recover and return to his fans and family,” the CM wrote.

Ludhiana-born Rajvir is loved for his songs ‘Kali Jawande Di,’ ‘Mera Dil,’ and ‘Sardari.’ He has also acted in Punjabi films and is admired for his energetic stage presence. Best known for his passion for bikes, he often shared videos of his rides through the hills. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bhagwant-mannfortis-hospitalpunjabpunjabi singerrajvir-jawandaroad accident

QUICK LINKS