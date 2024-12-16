National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun, who was recently involved in the Hyderabad stampede case, returned home on Saturday after spending a night in jail. The actor, who was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court, had been arrested in connection with the tragic incident that occurred on December 4, during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theater.

Following his release, Allu Arjun held a press conference where he once again expressed his regret over the unfortunate event. He spoke about the distressing situation and conveyed his concern for the health of a young boy, Sritej, who was critically injured during the stampede. Arjun mentioned in an Instagram post, “I am deeply concerned about young Sritej, who is still receiving medical care. While I have been advised not to visit due to ongoing legal proceedings, I am fully committed to taking responsibility for his medical expenses and I hope for his speedy recovery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Despite his efforts to express empathy and responsibility, Arjun’s actions were met with mixed reactions. The actor’s post, alongside videos of his homecoming celebration that went viral, did not sit well with some social media users, who found the celebration tone inappropriate given the gravity of the incident.

Allu Arjun’s Arrest

The tragic stampede took place at Sandhya Theater during a chaotic scene when people gathered for the movie premiere. In the incident, 39-year-old Revathi lost her life, while her son, Sritej, sustained serious injuries. Following the event, three people, including the theater owner Sandeep, were arrested. On December 13, Allu Arjun was also arrested in relation to the incident, as authorities believed his presence at the premiere could have contributed to the overcrowding.

Although the actor was granted bail shortly after his arrest, the delay in processing the necessary paperwork led to Arjun spending a night in jail before his release. He was granted bail on the condition of a personal bond of Rs 50,000, allowing him to return home the following day.

While Allu Arjun’s actions in the aftermath of the incident indicate his concern, the situation has sparked debates on social media about responsibility, accountability, and the events leading up to the stampede. The actor has vowed to meet Sritej and his family once the legal proceedings are resolved, and continues to express his sincere wish for the boy’s recovery.

Also Read: Zakir Hussain Once Ran Away With A Lady At The Age Of 6, Know WHY