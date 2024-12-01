Pushpa 2: The Rule Set To Release – Find Out How Ticket Prices Surge In Your City!

Allu Arjun's highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set to release on December 5, generating massive excitement with soaring ticket prices in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. (Read below to find the ticket prices in your city.)

Allu Arjun’s much-anticipated sequel, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” set to release on December 5, has already created a buzz in the cinematic world, with skyrocketing ticket prices and special government-approved screenings.

The excitement surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule is palpable as the highly awaited sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise gets closer to its theatrical release on December 5. Advance bookings have already begun in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh, but fans in key markets like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi are still waiting for their chance to reserve tickets.

Ticket prices for the Hindi version have reached astounding heights, especially in metro cities like Delhi, where the highest ticket prices can go as high as ₹1,800. In Mumbai, the prices hover around ₹1,600, and Bengaluru sees prices touching ₹1,000. However, some of the priciest tickets are not just in metro cities. Delhi’s PVR Director’s Cut is offering tickets at an exorbitant ₹2,400 for premium 2D shows. Similarly, in Mumbai’s Maison PVR, Jio World Drive, the price hits ₹2,100 for some premium seats, demonstrating just how much demand the film has generated.

What’s behind these eye-watering prices? A large part of this surge is due to the immense popularity of the first Pushpa film and the sequel’s pan-India appeal, particularly after Pushpa: The Rise became a massive hit in the Hindi-speaking belt. The combination of Allu Arjun’s return as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil returning as the relentless cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat is adding to the excitement, drawing moviegoers from across the country.

Government’s Special Gesture for Fans: Early Screening and Ticket Price Hikes

Adding to the anticipation is the special screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4, a day before its official release, approved by the Telangana government. This unique show, available in both single-screen theatres and multiplexes, will begin at 9:30 pm, with a hefty price increase of ₹800 per ticket. This price hike for a pre-release screening has never been seen before in the region.

This is part of the Telangana government’s effort to cater to the overwhelming demand for Pushpa 2 and to kickstart the film’s journey with a strong opening. Moreover, in an unprecedented move, Telangana has approved additional screenings on December 5, the film’s official release day. Apart from the usual five daily shows, two more screenings at 1 am and 4 am have been sanctioned, with ticket prices for these additional shows set to increase by ₹150 until December 8. After that, the price hike will gradually decrease to ₹105, and later to ₹20, in phases.

Multiplexes and Single-Screen Theaters: A Price Surge That Could Break Records

For multiplexes, the price increase is not as steep as for single-screen theatres but still substantial. From December 5 to 8, multiplexes will be allowed to raise ticket prices by ₹200, reducing to ₹150 from December 9 to 16, and eventually dropping to ₹50 from December 17 to 23. These hikes are expected to result in massive opening collections for the film, which is expected to screen in over 800 theaters across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The drastic price hikes reflect the tremendous demand for Pushpa 2: The Rule, especially in the film’s home state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where the government has given filmmakers special permission to increase ticket prices for the first time ever. This is not uncommon for blockbuster films but is notably more aggressive for this sequel, which has generated unprecedented anticipation.

What to Expect from Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to delve deeper into Pushpa Raj’s rise to power as the leader of a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The sequel promises even more drama, action, and intense rivalries as Pushpa faces opposition from multiple enemies, particularly from the formidable police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil.

The film is expected to continue exploring Pushpa’s empire, shedding light on his power struggles and his ongoing battle to maintain control over the illicit trade, while navigating his complex relationships with other key characters, including Srivalli, portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna.

With its much-anticipated release just days away, Pushpa 2 is poised to break records at the box office, not only because of its star power and gripping story but also due to the ticket price hikes that are already making headlines.

ALSO READ: Viral: Dua Lipa’s Rs 13,000 Gold Concert Tickets Sell for Just Rs 2,000 Outside Venue; X Goes Into Frenzy