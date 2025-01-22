Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will announce the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards on January 23, 2025, after delays caused by the Los Angeles wildfires. The live event will be streamed on various platforms, including Oscar.com, TikTok, and YouTube.

The announcement of the 96th Academy Awards nominations, originally scheduled for January 17, 2025, has been delayed multiple times due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. After rescheduling the event to January 19 and then to January 23, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is now set to stream the live ceremony online. The nominations will be revealed by comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang, who bring their comedic talents to the stage.

Who Are Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang?

Rachel Sennott, known for her roles in Shiva Baby and Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Bowen Yang, a regular on Saturday Night Live, are the chosen hosts for the 2025 Academy Award nomination ceremony. Their dynamic presence will add humor and excitement to the event as they announce the nominees for all 24 Oscar categories.The live ceremony will be broadcast on Oscar.com and Oscars.org and through the Academy’s social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. It will also air on ABC’s Good Morning America and be available for streaming on ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.

Oscars nominations to be announced on this date

However, the live nominations ceremony, originally set for January 17, was delayed multiple times due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. As the crisis continued to affect the city, the Academy reportedly rescheduled the event first to January 19 and then to January 23. In light of the delays, the Academy also extended the voting period for nominations until January 17.

Oscar Nominees Luncheon Canceled

In response to the ongoing crisis, the Academy has decided to cancel its annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon. Instead, the $250,000 budget for the event will be donated to those impacted by the California wildfires, providing much-needed support to the affected communities.

More about the nomination ceremony

To support those affected by the wildfires, the Academy has decided to cancel its annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon. The $250,000 budget typically allocated for the event will be donated to the victims of the California fires.

While the nominations ceremony faced delays, the Academy is proceeding with its plans for the Oscars telecast. The awards show will take place as originally scheduled on March 2, with Conan O’Brien as host. O’Brien’s humor and wit are expected to bring fresh energy to the highly anticipated event.

Sennott, known for her roles in Shiva Baby and Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Yang, a regular on Saturday Night Live, bring their own unique charm and comedic flair to the task of unveiling the nominees.

ALSO READ: Is Lady Gaga Dropping A New Album? This Mysterious Countdown On Singer’s Website Has Got Fans Thrilled