Home > Entertainment > Radhika Apte recalls 'Traumatic' South Film Set Incident 'They Wanted To Add More Padding On My Bum And Breast'

Radhika Apte recalls ‘Traumatic’ South Film Set Incident ‘They Wanted To Add More Padding On My Bum And Breast’

Radhika Apte revealed her early South Indian film experience was traumatic, recalling isolation as the only woman on set and being pressured to add padding to her body, highlighting objectification and gender imbalance in parts of the industry.

Radhika Apte Recalls ‘Traumatic’ Early South Film Sets and Body Padding Pressure (Pc: X)
Radhika Apte Recalls ‘Traumatic’ Early South Film Sets and Body Padding Pressure (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 20, 2025 14:31:13 IST

Radhika Apte recalls ‘Traumatic’ South Film Set Incident ‘They Wanted To Add More Padding On My Bum And Breast’

Oftentimes, the charm and glamour of the silver screen hide a rough reality behind the scenes for the newcomers, and Radhika Apte was the one who revealed this truth recently. Radhika Apte, a daring actress with a fearless image and an honest character, shared with us the “traumatic” moments she lived in the South Indian cinema during her early days. She spoke with a king’s heart about the degrading and lonely conditions that were the same in some filmmaking cultures, which used to keep physicality above creativity.

“Those sets really drained me,” she said and remembered a movie where she was the only female among the male crew members. The force was not only about acting but also about following a certain, unnatural, and so-called beautiful look.

South-Indian Industry Objectification

The actress shared a humiliating incident in detail where the crew wanted the actress to change her body to fit their “hyper-feminized” stereotype. She remembered the stylists saying to her, “Amma, more padding,” and they were trying to make her breasts and hips larger than they really were. This is a symptom of a larger and deeper problem in the industry that some sectors still treat women’s bodies as if they were the most sophisticated and delicate of instruments rather than props.

Apte’s narrative leads us to think that a young actress found the film set a place of physical inspection rather than an area of artistic expression. This requirement for “padding” blows up the past’s fixation with certain body shapes that often ignored the performer’s comfort and control.

Traumatic On-set Isolation

The psychological toll of being the only woman on a cinema set, in addition to the physical demands, cannot be exaggerated. Apte expressed this time as severely “traumatic,” referring to the power disparities that are present when there is no gender representation. By not having a female support system or any sensitivity protocols, young actresses are mostly left to face unprofessional environments.

Being isolated like that makes it very hard to express one’s dislike of something or to set limits regarding unwarranted physical comments. In this way, Apte tries to illuminate the mentality of “the boys’ club” which had a stronghold on many regional sets in the past and is calling for a more inclusive and respectful workplace where talent isn’t measured by artificial enhancements.

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 2:31 PM IST
Tags: radhika apteSouth Indian Cinema

Radhika Apte recalls ‘Traumatic’ South Film Set Incident ‘They Wanted To Add More Padding On My Bum And Breast’

