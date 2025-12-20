‘Depressed, Sleepless Nights’: Gautami Kapoor Breaks Silence On Being Trolled After Gifting Sex Toy To Daughter Sia Kapoor

Gautami Kapoor, the famous TV actress, has again attracted public attention by discussing the heavy criticism directed against her in a very controversial issue related to her daughter Sia. In a very open and sincere dialogue, Gautami revealed that at one point she was even contemplating the idea of sex toy as a present for her daughter’s 16th birthday.

But the actress meant it as a slight move towards progressive communication and sexual health education, yet the remark spread like wildfire on social media and attracted a lot of negative comments. Gautami shared that the response was so overwhelming that she had to get professional assistance for her mental well-being because of “sleepless nights” and she also had to take a break from the internet for a while.

Parenting Perspectives and Online Trolling

Gautami’s quest to make the conversation about physical pleasure, which is still largely considered taboo in traditional households, illuminated the main issue. She has been very specific in her explanations about honesty and transparency and how she wants to give her daughter the same transparency that was denied to her mother’s and grandmother’s generations.

On the other hand, the internet was very divided; some, indeed, correctly labeled her as a “modern mom,” while a large part of the audience called the idea of teaching a teen about sex and pleasure simply wrong. Gautami was very nostalgic and reflective about this time in her life. She said that the nasty comments on her Instagram were so unbearable that they led her to a depressed state, and she had to quit social media for almost a month just to keep her sanity.

Family Support Amid Public Scrutiny

Gautami, however, managed to find comfort through the constant presence of her husband Ram Kapoor and daughter Sia. It was quite surprising though that Sia, who is currently 19 and is taking her Studies in the US, had a complete nonchalant attitude towards the whole affair. To the actress’s apology, Sia, as reported, simply told her to “chill” and thus treated the social media uproar as a temporary toxicity that would soon die out.

Gautami reiterated that her way of parenting is based on a strong bond of trust and friendship, claiming that she does not need to prove her personal relationship with her kids to society. For her, the whole thing was an eye-opener to the bitter truth of being a woman in the limelight where personal decisions are frequently used against one.

