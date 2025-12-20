LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh elections 7 arrested Bangladesh lynching gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed bangladesh elections 7 arrested Bangladesh lynching gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed bangladesh elections 7 arrested Bangladesh lynching gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed bangladesh elections 7 arrested Bangladesh lynching gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh elections 7 arrested Bangladesh lynching gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed bangladesh elections 7 arrested Bangladesh lynching gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed bangladesh elections 7 arrested Bangladesh lynching gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed bangladesh elections 7 arrested Bangladesh lynching gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Depressed, Sleepless Nights’: Gautami Kapoor Breaks Silence On Being Trolled After Gifting Sex Toy To Daughter Sia Kapoor

‘Depressed, Sleepless Nights’: Gautami Kapoor Breaks Silence On Being Trolled After Gifting Sex Toy To Daughter Sia Kapoor

TV actress Gautami Kapoor revealed that massive trolling over her comment about gifting a sex toy to daughter Sia left her depressed and sleepless. The backlash forced her to seek professional help and temporarily quit Instagram amid intense public scrutiny.

Gautami Kapoor Opens Up On Troll Backlash Over Parenting Comment, Says It Left Her Depressed (Pc: X)
Gautami Kapoor Opens Up On Troll Backlash Over Parenting Comment, Says It Left Her Depressed (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 20, 2025 13:09:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Depressed, Sleepless Nights’: Gautami Kapoor Breaks Silence On Being Trolled After Gifting Sex Toy To Daughter Sia Kapoor

Gautami Kapoor, the famous TV actress, has again attracted public attention by discussing the heavy criticism directed against her in a very controversial issue related to her daughter Sia. In a very open and sincere dialogue, Gautami revealed that at one point she was even contemplating the idea of sex toy as a present for her daughter’s 16th birthday.

You Might Be Interested In

But the actress meant it as a slight move towards progressive communication and sexual health education, yet the remark spread like wildfire on social media and attracted a lot of negative comments. Gautami shared that the response was so overwhelming that she had to get professional assistance for her mental well-being because of “sleepless nights” and she also had to take a break from the internet for a while.

Parenting Perspectives and Online Trolling

Gautami’s quest to make the conversation about physical pleasure, which is still largely considered taboo in traditional households, illuminated the main issue. She has been very specific in her explanations about honesty and transparency and how she wants to give her daughter the same transparency that was denied to her mother’s and grandmother’s generations.

You Might Be Interested In

On the other hand, the internet was very divided; some, indeed, correctly labeled her as a “modern mom,” while a large part of the audience called the idea of teaching a teen about sex and pleasure simply wrong. Gautami was very nostalgic and reflective about this time in her life. She said that the nasty comments on her Instagram were so unbearable that they led her to a depressed state, and she had to quit social media for almost a month just to keep her sanity.

Family Support Amid Public Scrutiny

Gautami, however, managed to find comfort through the constant presence of her husband Ram Kapoor and daughter Sia. It was quite surprising though that Sia, who is currently 19 and is taking her Studies in the US, had a complete nonchalant attitude towards the whole affair. To the actress’s apology, Sia, as reported, simply told her to “chill” and thus treated the social media uproar as a temporary toxicity that would soon die out.

Gautami reiterated that her way of parenting is based on a strong bond of trust and friendship, claiming that she does not need to prove her personal relationship with her kids to society. For her, the whole thing was an eye-opener to the bitter truth of being a woman in the limelight where personal decisions are frequently used against one.

Also Read: Gaurav Khanna Defends Father’s ‘Would Have Slapped Farrhana’ Over TV Remark, Says ‘Parents Behave Like This’ Amid Backlash Online Row

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 1:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: gautami-kapoorhome-hero-pos-9ram kapoorSia Kapoor

RELATED News

“Raanjhiya”, A Soulful Ode to Love Starring Nishant Singh Malkani and Sugandha Sharma

Sreenivasan Dies At 69: A Look At Actor’s Iconic Films Blending Sharp Social Commentary And Humour

Gaurav Khanna Defends Father’s ‘Would Have Slapped Farrhana’ Over TV Remark, Says ‘Parents Behave Like This’ Amid Backlash Online Row

Who Was Sreenivasan? Malayalam Actor-Director Dies In Kochi After Long Illness, Leaving Fans In Shock

Malayalam Filmmaker And Actor Sreenivasan Passes at 69

LATEST NEWS

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: American Boxer Jake Paul Slammed As ‘Absolute Embarrassment And Fraud’ After Getting Knocked Out

Big Instagram Change, Restriction On Hashtag Usage Announced, Here Is What You Need To Know

Why Growing Anti-India Sentiment In Bangladesh Is Worrying India – Will Muhammad Yunus Delay Scheduled February Elections? Explained

Bangladesh Violence: 7 Taken Into Custody After Hindu Man Lynched

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: When Will the Rare Visitor Be Closest to Earth?

Fire Breaks Out at BSNL Office on Chennai’s Anna Salai, Triggers Panic and Traffic Chaos

‘Depressed, Sleepless Nights’: Gautami Kapoor Breaks Silence On Being Trolled After Gifting Sex Toy To Daughter Sia Kapoor

Who Was Dipu Chandra Das? Hindu Man Lynched in Bangladesh Over Alleged Blasphemy

How Much Money Will Ishan Kishan-Led Jharkhand Team Get After SMAT Glory?

A 31-year-old who lived on a chair… until his spine finally said, ‘Enough’

‘Depressed, Sleepless Nights’: Gautami Kapoor Breaks Silence On Being Trolled After Gifting Sex Toy To Daughter Sia Kapoor

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Depressed, Sleepless Nights’: Gautami Kapoor Breaks Silence On Being Trolled After Gifting Sex Toy To Daughter Sia Kapoor

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Depressed, Sleepless Nights’: Gautami Kapoor Breaks Silence On Being Trolled After Gifting Sex Toy To Daughter Sia Kapoor
‘Depressed, Sleepless Nights’: Gautami Kapoor Breaks Silence On Being Trolled After Gifting Sex Toy To Daughter Sia Kapoor
‘Depressed, Sleepless Nights’: Gautami Kapoor Breaks Silence On Being Trolled After Gifting Sex Toy To Daughter Sia Kapoor
‘Depressed, Sleepless Nights’: Gautami Kapoor Breaks Silence On Being Trolled After Gifting Sex Toy To Daughter Sia Kapoor

QUICK LINKS