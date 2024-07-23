Radhika Madan on 27-year Age Gap With 'Sarfira' Co-star Akshay Kumar: Every Explanation is Beautifully…

Radhika Madan recently impressed fans with her performance in Sarfira, which opened in theatres on July 12. The 29-year-old actress is paired opposite Akshay Kumar, who is 27 years older than her in the underdog drama. This age gap has created a buzz in the industry. In a recent interview, Radhika addressed the same.

‘Sarfira’: Radhika Madan Addresses Age Gap With Akshay Kumar

Sarfira, which hit screens on July 12, has garnered attention because of the crackling chemistry between Radhika Madan and Akshay Kumar. However, a section of the audience is intrigued by the age gap between them.

In an interview with India Today, Radhika addressed the gap between them and said that the makers have accounted for it quite well in the narrative.

“Every explanation is beautifully shown in the film. Everything is addressed from the word ‘go’. The age difference is addressed in my opening scene. The reason you don’t feel that is because Veer and Rani’s [their characters in the film] connection is way deeper. It’s not that she’s a good-looking younger chick or he is a handsome older guy,”added the star.

Sarfira is a remake of the Suriya-led Sooraraii Pottru. Radhika reprised Aparna Balamurali’s role from the original version.

What’s ‘Sarfira’ About?

‘Sarfira’ is a remake of Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and centres on Veer (Akshay Kumar), a pilot-turned-businessman who tries to make civil aviation more affordable for the common man. The Hindi-language film stars Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and R Sarathkumar in key roles. Suriya makes a cameo in the mid-credits scene. ‘Sarfira’ is directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the Tamil version.

The director recently told India Today that there was some friction between her and Akshay during the initial days of the shoot but it all got sorted out.

“In the beginning, I didn’t understand him for about six days. We had our frictions. But he’s not the kind to get angry or shout. He’ll look through you. I didn’t care, because I was getting what I wanted anyways,” she was quoted as saying.

Sarfira was released in theatres on July 12.