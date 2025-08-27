Raha Becomes Photographer: Captures Alia Bhatt’s Workout Moments With Adorable Clicks That Melt Hearts

In a lovely example of a child prodigy, mini-Raha Kapoor has become a photographer since she has captured a candid picture of her mother, Alia Bhatt, in the midst of a workout session. The image, posted by Alia Bhatt on fitness coach Karan Sawhney, on his social media, has gone viral. The image is remarkable not only because of the individual in it Alia but because it has been captured by the toddler through her camera.

This is a sweet gesture that brings out a lighthearted and personal side to the celebrity family with Raha already being inclined to a talent her father, Ranbir Kapoor, possesses.

Parental Influence and Artistic Legacy

Ranbir Kapoor, indeed, has an interest in photography, but there is no secret to that. Alia has repeatedly told how terrifically good he can take beautiful moving moments. Apparently, this artistic tendency has been handed down to their daughter. Her initial published click is a true testimony of the impact of the creative life of her parents.

This reflects the fact that children tend to copy what their parents do and, in this case, it creates a new crop of artists. The unposed look and feel of the photograph tells a lot about Raha being comfortable and trusting her environment in order to find a natural moment to run away with.

Alia Bhatt Candid Glimpse into a Celebrity’s Life

It is a rare treat to see the unvarnished, natural feel of this sort of photograph in a world where there is a lot of fantastically produced staged and very polished celebrity imagery. It provides a glimpse of the personal being of Alia Bhatt as it captures her in an uncivilized post-workout mode. The shot is not merely a capture of some physical moment but rather emotional one to capture some bonding scenes between a mother and her child.







Such was this sincere step when Raha became a photographer of her mother during one of her trainings an act that has gone viral reminding us that celebrities have their regular life filled with love, family and human unexpected creativity outbursts.

