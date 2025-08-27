LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Raha Becomes Photographer: Captures Alia Bhatt’s Workout Moments With Adorable Clicks That Melt Hearts

Raha Becomes Photographer: Captures Alia Bhatt’s Workout Moments With Adorable Clicks That Melt Hearts

Mini-Raha Kapoor wows fans by snapping a candid photo of her mother, Alia Bhatt, during a workout. The adorable click reflects parental influence and showcases the toddler’s emerging artistic talent

Raha captures Alia Bhatt workout in a cute, candid click (Pc: Pinterest)
Raha captures Alia Bhatt workout in a cute, candid click (Pc: Pinterest)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 27, 2025 13:02:36 IST

In a lovely example of a child prodigy, mini-Raha Kapoor has become a photographer since she has captured a candid picture of her mother, Alia Bhatt, in the midst of a workout session. The image, posted by Alia Bhatt on fitness coach Karan Sawhney, on his social media, has gone viral. The image is remarkable not only because of the individual in it Alia but because it has been captured by the toddler through her camera. 

This is a sweet gesture that brings out a lighthearted and personal side to the celebrity family with Raha already being inclined to a talent her father, Ranbir Kapoor, possesses. 

Parental Influence and Artistic Legacy

Ranbir Kapoor, indeed, has an interest in photography, but there is no secret to that. Alia has repeatedly told how terrifically good he can take beautiful moving moments. Apparently, this artistic tendency has been handed down to their daughter. Her initial published click is a true testimony of the impact of the creative life of her parents.

This reflects the fact that children tend to copy what their parents do and, in this case, it creates a new crop of artists. The unposed look and feel of the photograph tells a lot about Raha being comfortable and trusting her environment in order to find a natural moment to run away with.

Alia Bhatt Candid Glimpse into a Celebrity’s Life

It is a rare treat to see the unvarnished, natural feel of this sort of photograph in a world where there is a lot of fantastically produced staged and very polished celebrity imagery. It provides a glimpse of the personal being of Alia Bhatt as it captures her in an uncivilized post-workout mode. The shot is not merely a capture of some physical moment but rather emotional one to capture some bonding scenes between a mother and her child.



Such was this sincere step when Raha became a photographer of her mother during one of her trainings an act that has gone viral reminding us that celebrities have their regular life filled with love, family and human unexpected creativity outbursts.

Also Read: “It Should Never Be Normalized”, Alia Bhatt Calls Out Invasion of Her Home’s Privacy

Tags: Alia Bhatt viral photoAlia Bhatt workoutRaha Kapoor

RELATED News

Why Is Guru Randhawa Being Summoned By The Supreme Court? Singer Will Appear In Court On THIS Date
Meet The Trailblazing Indian Actor Who First Charged Rs 1 Crore And Made Guinness History
Travis Kelce’s Father Spills The Beans On Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Engagement!
Sooraj Barjatya Plans Fresh Collaboration With Salman Khan, Promises Relevant Story For His Age
Guru Randhawa Limits Instagram Comments Amid Backlash Over Controversial ‘Azul’ Video Depicting Schoolgirls

LATEST NEWS

What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions: Full List of Prophecies That Came True, From Earthquakes To…..
MoRTH Issues Strict Directive On Toll Plaza Placement Across National Highways
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch
Last Chance Today: Could Anlon Healthcare IPO Be The Sleeper Hit Of 2025, Are You In Or Will Regret It?
Raha Becomes Photographer: Captures Alia Bhatt’s Workout Moments With Adorable Clicks That Melt Hearts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Raha Becomes Photographer: Captures Alia Bhatt’s Workout Moments With Adorable Clicks That Melt Hearts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Raha Becomes Photographer: Captures Alia Bhatt’s Workout Moments With Adorable Clicks That Melt Hearts
Raha Becomes Photographer: Captures Alia Bhatt’s Workout Moments With Adorable Clicks That Melt Hearts
Raha Becomes Photographer: Captures Alia Bhatt’s Workout Moments With Adorable Clicks That Melt Hearts
Raha Becomes Photographer: Captures Alia Bhatt’s Workout Moments With Adorable Clicks That Melt Hearts

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?