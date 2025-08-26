“It Should Never Be Normalized”, Alia Bhatt Calls Out Invasion of Her Privacy

There’s a kind of quiet anger in Alia Bhatt’s words. She is not loud, not dramatic, she’s just tired, fed up, and a human behind all the fame who is just asking for some privacy. Entertainment industry has always been the face of cameras and invasion of privacy is not an alien concept to them.

Alia Bhatt Calls Out ‘Clear Invasion of Privacy’ Over Unauthorized Video of Her Home

Imagine pouring your heart into building a home. Not a film set. Not a photoshoot backdrop. A home. A space for your baby to grow up in, a place to just breathe. Now imagine looking online and seeing videos of that space that is still under construction and the images are floating all over the internet. Strangers analyze every corner of it, treating it like it belongs to them.







That’s what Alia is dealing with. Again.

Today, she posted a calm but clear message calling out yet another invasion of privacy. A video of her new house, not even finished, was filmed and circulated by media outlets. She wasn’t asked. She wasn’t warned. She found out the way the rest of us did, on the internet.

Setting Boundaries: Alia Bhatt’s Quiet Fight for Privacy in Mumbai

She even acknowledged the reality of living in a city like Mumbai, where sometimes your neighbour’s window is your view. But that doesn’t give anyone the right to treat someone’s private life like public property.

The scary part? This isn’t new for her. She’s spoken up about this before, when photographers zoomed into her home through a lens from a building across the street. She asked for privacy then. She’s asking again now.

But how many times does someone have to ask before they’re just allowed to live?

This isn’t just about celebrity. It’s about decency. About boundaries. About understanding that no matter how famous someone is, they still deserve a corner of the world where they don’t have to perform, explain, or protect themselves from being watched.

Alia’s not “lashing out.” She’s setting a boundary. And maybe, one should just respect it.

