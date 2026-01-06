‘Rahu Ketu’ Trailer OUT: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey Unveil A Chaotic Journey Of Humour And Comedy

Rahu Ketu Trailer: The makers of Rahu Ketu have dropped the much-anticipated trailer, giving audiences a peek into a chaotic, laugh-filled ride driven by quirky characters and situational comedy. The trailer features Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in the lead, reviving their popular on-screen camaraderie.

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma Bring Back Comic Chemistry

Narrated by veteran actor Piyush Mishra, the promo opens with an intriguing voiceover before introducing Rahu and Ketu, two naïve, clueless characters whose silly antics and natural chemistry set the tone for the film’s humour-heavy narrative.

Backed by the ‘Zee Studios’ and ‘Blive Productions’, Rahu Ketu is positioned as a full-fledged comedy entertainer. Directed by Vipul Vig, the film promises a mix of fantasy, myth, and slapstick humour. Pulkit Samrat, speaking earlier, said the film captures the spirit audiences loved in the Fukrey franchise, while offering a fresh setting and new characters. Furthermore, He also praised the ensemble cast, including Piyush Mishra, Manu Rishi, Amit Sial, Shalini, and Chunky Pandey, calling the experience an “acting workshop” on set.

PULKIT SAMRAT – VARUN SHARMA: ‘RAHU KETU’ TRAILER OUT NOW – 16 JAN 2026 RELEASE… Cosmic chaos begins… Ahead of its theatrical release on 16 Jan 2026, #ZeeStudios and #BLiveProductions have unveiled the trailer of #RahuKetu. ⭐️ #RahuKetuTrailer 🔗: https://t.co/aM4vRPMBX5… pic.twitter.com/h2iMFtwExL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2026

‘Same Spirit, New World’: Varun Sharma

Varun Sharma echoed similar sentiments, assuring fans that Rahu Ketu retains the essence of Fukrey while exploring a completely new universe. He emphasized the joy of theatrical comedy, urging audiences to experience the film on the big screen for a shared laughter-filled experience.

The movie ‘Rahu Ketu’ is scheduled to hit theatres on January 16.

