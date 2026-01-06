LIVE TV
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Faces Last-Minute Censor Trouble, Sparks Suspense Just Days Before Big Friday Release

Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is facing CBFC hurdles over political content just days before its January 9 release. With certification delayed, makers have approached the Madras High Court, putting the pan-India release and box office prospects under intense scrutiny.

Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Vijay’s Final Film Faces Uncertainty Before Release (Pc: X)
Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Vijay’s Final Film Faces Uncertainty Before Release (Pc: X)

January 6, 2026

The big talk about Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie, Jana Nayagan, has, however, brought along a wave of uncertainty, as the movie is confronting the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in a fight that is very tense.

The grand release in cinemas on January 9 is just around the corner, and the production company has gone to the Madras High Court to get its censor certificate, which is an extraordinary step.

This political thriller is Vijay’s last movie in the cinema before going full-scale into active politics, thus making the delay in certification a subject of very intense public and political scrutiny.

Jana Nayagan Censor Challenges

On December 19, the CBFC returned the film with a list of cuts and muted dialogues; thus, friction started. The makers had already submitted the film much earlier to make sure there was no hassle during the pan-India release, but the board’s worries about some political undertones have put the process on hold.

The continuous stoppage has turned out to be a large bottleneck; the Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions cannot get a legal clearance without the primary Tamil certificate.

The situation of distributors and theater owners has become very tense and anxiety-filled because advance ticket sales are not allowed just days before the premiere, and millions of fans are waiting to book their places for this historic milestone in Vijay’s career.

Jana Nayagan Judicial Intervention

As the clock strikes Friday, the Madras High Court has now become the center of attention. The case will be heard at 2:15 PM today. The filmmakers are asking the court for a directive that would cause the certificate to be issued right away and arguing that the suggested cuts may ruin the movie’s artistic integrity.

Vijay’s political downfall is on the way, and thus, the movie storyline is being examined very carefully. It is the verdict of the court that will determine the fate of Jana Nayagan in terms of reaching global cinema, and if not, it may suffer a loss of power at the box office in different languages because of the delay.

Jan 6, 2026
