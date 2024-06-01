Rajinikanth, Karthik Subbaraj to Team Up Again After 'Petta'? Director Reveals

Rajinikanth is one of the most popular names in the Tamil film industry. He is loved by one and all because of his stylish screen presence and humble nature. During a recent interaction with a leading publication, director Karthik Subbaraj opened up about the possibility of teaming up with the ‘Superstar’ again. In case you did not, the two previously teamed up for ‘Petta’ (2019), The film emerged as a major hit despite clashing with ‘Viswasam’.

Karthik Subbaraj is Optimistic About Teaming Up With Rajinikanth Again

Rajinikanth and Karthik Subbaraj, who previously teamed up for the commercially successful ‘Petta’, may reunite for another film soon. In an interaction with Vikatan, the ‘Mahaan’ director said that he narrated several scripts to ‘Thalaivar’ after ‘Petta’ but they did not suit his image. Karthik added that he is hopeful of teaming up with him again as the actor has been doing quite a few films of late.

Busy Time For Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth remains a force to reckon with despite the emergence of younger stars. The actor delivered a blockbuster with ‘Jailer’, which hit screens last year. He is currently working on ‘Vettaiyan’. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, it is touted to be a cop drama with a strong message. Recently a photo of ‘Superstar’ in Khakee went viral on social media. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, best known for his work on movies like ‘3’ and ‘Jailer’.

The ‘2.0’ actor will soon be teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind hits such as Vijay’s ‘Master’ and Karthi’s ‘Kaithi’, for ‘Coolie’. The film reportedly features him as a don and c revolves around gold smuggling. It has a standalone story with no connection to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Ranveer Singh is said to be in talks for the film but nothing is set in stone

