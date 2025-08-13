Rajinikanth’s “Coolie” Hits ₹100 Crore Advance Sales, What’s Driving This Unstoppable Hype?

There are film releases. And then there’s Rajinikanth. With Coolie, Thalaivar hasn’t just dropped a movie he’s triggered a full-blown cultural eruption.

From Tamil Nadu to New Jersey, Rajinikanth’s “Coolie” Turns Ticket Counters Into Temples of Worship Let’s be honest: ₹100 crore in advance bookings before release? That’s not hype, that’s history. Over 12 lakh tickets snatched up for Day 1 alone. Theaters are packed, fans are ready, and black-market tickets in Chennai are reportedly hitting ₹4,500 a piece. Not kidding.

In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it’s basically a public holiday. Some companies have even declared actual paid leave so employees can catch the film first day, first show. In Singapore? Free food and drinks are being handed out at Rajini screenings. Because of course they are.

Internationally, Coolie is making noise that Bollywood can’t ignore. It’s the first Tamil film ever to cross $2 million in advance sales in the US. That’s before a single frame’s been shown. Imagine walking into your local AMC in New Jersey and seeing a Rajini cutout towering over the popcorn stand. That’s where we’re at.

“Coolie” Isn’t Just a Film,It’s an Emotion, and Rajinikanth Is Its Goddamn Pulse

All this madness? It’s not just about the movie. It’s about what Rajinikanth means. He’s more than a superstar. He’s a phenomenon, a father figure, a style icon, and for many—spiritual fuel. With director Lokesh Kanagaraj at the helm, mixing fan service with gritty cinema, Coolie is hitting all the right nerves.

When the lights go down on August 14 and that iconic silhouette flickers onto the screen, millions will be clapping, whistling, tearing up and remembering exactly why cinema, especially down South, still matters.

This isn’t just box office. This is devotion, on a scale most actors can only dream of.

