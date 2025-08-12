Rajinikanth’s Coolie First Show Craze! Fans Pay Rs 4,500 To Catch All The Action

LIVE TV
Fans of Rajinikanth's Coolie are on the edge of their seats as they spend ₹4,500 on the first show tickets and travel from states! There's also some buzz with that sneaky cameo by Aamir Khan making it more magnetic. The theaters are full, pockets are empty! Are you going to watch?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 12, 2025 15:07:58 IST

Rajinikanth’s Coolie is all set to Release on August 14, 2025, Fans all over India are crazily willing to pay ₹4,500 for first-day-first-show (FDFS) tickets and travel from places to places just to see the superhit film. The movie has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This action-packed affair has created frenzy unprecedented and record-breaking advance bookings for the first time for this movie have been achieved. The trailer is electrifying, and the star-studded cast has only added more madness.

Coolie’s Unprecedented Demand with Tickets

At first, the unprecedented demand-the FDFS priced up to ₹4,500 in black in Chennai has stunned cinephiles. Earlier, a staff was caught selling FDFS tickets in Pollachi.

Every state is going crazy, fans in Kerala thronged booking counters in Thrissur to score seats for the 6 AM slots. Karnataka is equally spirited. Tamil Nadu’s 9 AM start due to government restrictions did not dampen spirits. This is the madness surrounding the superstar, which has turned Coolie into a cultural event.

Star Power and Cinematic Hype

Coolie has a highly powerful cast featuring Nagarjuna in a terrifying and cold villain role, Shruti Haasan, who offers her very layered performance, and of course a cameo by Aamir Khan, which has got fans buzzing with excitement.

Along with the promise of delivering a massy action, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s gripping storytelling and raw treatment fused with a pulse-pounding score by Anirudh Ravichander promises to blow the audience away.The film’s certification of ‘A’ only adds to its bold appeal and ensures that it will be a high-stakes spectacle.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie: A Cultural Phenomenon

Rajinikanth returning as Deva in Coolie is not just a movie release but a festival at this point. Hundreds of fans are traveling across from Kerala and Karnataka to celebrate FDFS, irrespective of the costs and travel restrictions. Further hype was created with the audio launch in Chennai wherein Rajinikanth wooed audiences with his witty speech and some moving stories.

This film might have a direct box office clash with War 2, but with its high emotional content and sky-high pre-sales, Coolie is just bound to steal the show. 

Also Read: Coolie Advance Booking Rakes Up Storm: Rajinikanth’s New Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Ahead Of Its Release

