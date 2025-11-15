LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Blessed With a Baby Girl On Their 4th Anniversary

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Blessed With a Baby Girl On Their 4th Anniversary

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have embraced parenthood, welcoming a baby girl on their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple announced the joyful news on social media with an adorable poster, marking the special milestone with an even more memorable celebration.

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Blessed With a Baby Girl On Their 4th Anniversary (Pic Credit: ANI)
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Blessed With a Baby Girl On Their 4th Anniversary (Pic Credit: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 15, 2025 10:20:17 IST

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Blessed With a Baby Girl On Their 4th Anniversary

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have embraced parenthood, welcoming a baby girl on their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple announced the joyful news on social media with an adorable poster, marking the special milestone with an even more memorable celebration.

Couple Shares Heartfelt Announcement

In a joint Instagram post, Rajkummar Rao captioned the announcement, “The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.” The poster added, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl.”

The announcement sparked an outpouring of love from fans. Comments flooded in, with one user saying, “Congratulations to both, and God bless baby,” while another wrote, “Best news!! Congratulations to both of you.”
A third user added, “Wow, congratulations to you both. God bless your baby.”

Celebrities including Ali Fazal, Neeti Mohan, Neha Dhupia and others also extended their wishes in the comments.

Journey Of 11 Years Together

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa married on November 15, 2021, after being together for 11 years and living together for several years before their wedding. The couple first appeared on screen together in Hansal Mehta’s 2014 film Citylights, where they portrayed a migrant couple facing hardships in Mumbai.

Their wedding took place in Chandigarh at a luxury resort, attended by close family and select friends.

Upcoming Projects For The Couple

On the professional front, following his theatrical release Maalik, fans are eagerly awaiting Rajkummar Rao’s return in Stree 2, the much-anticipated horror-comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. He was last seen in the Netflix film Toaster, co-starring Sanya Malhotra.

Patralekhaa was last seen in the biographical film Phule, alongside Pratik Gandhi. The film explores the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 10:20 AM IST
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Blessed With a Baby Girl On Their 4th Anniversary

