Home > Entertainment > Bollywood Stunned After Shraddha Kapoor And Nora Fatehi Named In Dawood-Linked Rs 252 Crore High-Profile Drug Trafficking Probe

Bollywood Stunned After Shraddha Kapoor And Nora Fatehi Named In Dawood-Linked Rs 252 Crore High-Profile Drug Trafficking Probe

Mumbai ANC’s probe into a ₹252 crore drug syndicate linked to Dawood associate Salim Dola has shocked Bollywood after Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi were reportedly mentioned during interrogation. Police are set to record statements as the case exposes deeper underworld ties.

Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi Named in Explosive Dawood-Linked ₹252 Crore Drug Case Shockwave (Pc: X)
Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi Named in Explosive Dawood-Linked ₹252 Crore Drug Case Shockwave (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 14, 2025 15:38:59 IST

Bollywood Stunned After Shraddha Kapoor And Nora Fatehi Named In Dawood-Linked Rs 252 Crore High-Profile Drug Trafficking Probe

The charm and glamour of Bollywood have taken a backseat to a dramatic police investigation that involved prominent actors Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, among other personalities from the film industry, whose names were supposedly mentioned in the context of a gigantic drug syndicate worth ₹252 crores that was supposedly managed by the infamous gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

This bombshell disclosure is a result of the ongoing operation of the Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) in uncovering a very large drug supply network that includes the sale and distribution of Mephedrone (M-Cat or Meow Meow). The affair has left the film industry stunned and has brought to light the possible secret relationships between the world of entertainment and organized crime.

Key Allegations and Underworld Connections

The recent developments have the interrogation of Taher Dola, son of the reputed drug lord Salim Dola, who is an alleged associate of Dawood Ibrahim, at the center. According to the authorities, Taher Dola, who has been transferred from the UAE, has confessed during the inquiry about the involvement of several Bollywood stars such as Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in the drug parties he organized both in and outside of India.

Reportedly, the remand papers which were accessed by the media also talk about the actors, models, and filmmakers taking part in these supposed drug-fueled parties and the supply of drugs to them. The drug syndicate is said to have been a huge operation managed by Salim Dola from Dubai, that had a distribution network not only across different states in India but also to foreign countries.

Police Action and Industry Impact

After the disclosures that were reported, the Mumbai Crime Branch is expected to call the people mentioned to get their official statements. This case has started a fresh wave of investigation into the financial and social ties of the Mumbai film industry.

On the one hand, the accusations are quite serious; however, it should be mentioned that being mentioned or called does not mean guilty; the persons involved are still part of a police investigation that is going on.

The severity of the underworld involvement, especially the supposed tie to the Dawood Ibrahim gang, makes this case quite serious not only in the sense of the usual drug-related matters concerning celebrities, but also suggests a deeper conspiracy that law enforcement is trying to expose.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 3:38 PM IST
Bollywood Stunned After Shraddha Kapoor And Nora Fatehi Named In Dawood-Linked Rs 252 Crore High-Profile Drug Trafficking Probe

QUICK LINKS