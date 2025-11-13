LIVE TV
Ranbir Kapoor's Secret Instagram Account FINALLY Revealed? Even Alia Bhatt Is Not Allowed To Follow: 'I Keep Peeking Into His Phone'

Ranbir Kapoor accidentally revealed he runs a secret Instagram with zero followers and just one reel featuring his daughter Raha. The private account, made for personal moments, has a strict “Alia Embargo” — even wife Alia Bhatt isn’t allowed to follow it to keep the mystery alive.

Ranbir Kapoor at Damac Islands 2 (Pc: X)
Ranbir Kapoor at Damac Islands 2 (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 13, 2025 14:34:54 IST

Ranbir Kapoor, the notoriously discreet star of Bollywood, has, by accident, revealed the presence of a clandestine Instagram account, also known as ‘Finsta,’ which is nothing but his super exclusive virtual diary at Damac Islands 2. The actor’s private handle, as compared to those of his colleagues who share their every step for millions, is a minimalist wonder with no followers and nearly no content except for the most valuable moments of his life: the daughter, Raha.

The actor who gets the question most, why does he avoid social media, was at a recent public function where he said that he has a private account solely for the observer’s side of things.

By this, he means that he can see the world of inspiring creators and at the same time know what is happening around him without ‘official’ online engagement. The part of the story that was really interesting was the tiniest amount of content that the account has, revealed with an enchanting smile. 

There are a couple of reels on the account little, home-made videos of him just having fun with his daughter, Raha. This isn’t a public personality; this is a digital scrapbook for the Kapoors that is private and kept with the highest privacy settings.

‘Raha Reels’: The Ultra-Exclusive Family Footage

The profile of this super-secret individual is all about his daughter. With this unconventional use of social media, the parents have laid a protective barrier around Raha asserting that nothing of her life till now will get affected by public scrutiny. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt have always tried to keep their daughter away from the media and this ‘Finsta’ is the digital different version of that protective shield.



It is an original fact that only Alia has been given the right to see the clips, which he on purpose shows her, thus supporting the account’s super-private status. The content is pure, honest, and only for his own contemplation and sharing with the close-knit family circle.

The ‘Alia Embargo’: Guarding the Digital Secret

One of the most comical and indicative rules concerning the account is ‘Alia Embargo’, which is the strictest of all his wife, Alia Bhatt, can never follow him on Instagram. Although it seems like the couple does not trust each other, it is an amusing acknowledgment of social media. Ranbir has probably made the point that the day Alia’s verified account starts following his private one, the secret will be completely out.

Her follow will be the official confirmation that the handle is the real deal, resulting in the creation of a large number of fan accounts and, eventually, the invasion of his much-valued privacy. The account with no followers is intentionally kept that way to ensure that the account remains virtually invisible and to protect his well-planned digital mystery.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 2:34 PM IST
QUICK LINKS