LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhutan Deobandi Ulema delhi blast Boiler Blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison bcci bhutan Deobandi Ulema delhi blast Boiler Blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison bcci bhutan Deobandi Ulema delhi blast Boiler Blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison bcci bhutan Deobandi Ulema delhi blast Boiler Blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhutan Deobandi Ulema delhi blast Boiler Blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison bcci bhutan Deobandi Ulema delhi blast Boiler Blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison bcci bhutan Deobandi Ulema delhi blast Boiler Blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison bcci bhutan Deobandi Ulema delhi blast Boiler Blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > After Twinkle Khanna ‘Cheating’ Comment, Kajol Drops A Bomb: Says ‘Marriage Should Come With An Expiry Date’

After Twinkle Khanna ‘Cheating’ Comment, Kajol Drops A Bomb: Says ‘Marriage Should Come With An Expiry Date’

After Twinkle Khanna’s viral “cheating” remark, Kajol stirred controversy by suggesting marriages should come with expiry dates and renewal options. Her bold view challenges traditional commitments, emphasizing freedom, choice, and emotional well-being in modern relationships.

Kajol remark about marriage (Pc: X)
Kajol remark about marriage (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 12, 2025 16:09:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Twinkle Khanna ‘Cheating’ Comment, Kajol Drops A Bomb: Says ‘Marriage Should Come With An Expiry Date’

The continuing chat show between Bollywood personalities Kajol and Twinkle Khanna is still inciting, very lively and hot discussions around modern relationships. A recent conversation on the durability of marriage opened up a big debate around it. The upcoming episode features Kriti Sanon, along with Vicky Kaushal and will be available at midnight.

Coming after Twinkle Khanna’s often talked about comment in one of the episodes where she proposed that cheating can be excused with a “raat gayi baat gayi”  attitude, Kajol has now brought pretty much more daring idea: a marriage should, henceforth, have an expiry date with a renewal option.

That’s when the conversation during the ‘This or That’ segment got very interesting. First, it was Twinkle Khanna who raised the issue and then immediately, she dismissed the idea by saying, “No, it’s marriage, not a washing machine.” But Kajol did not agree with her and, ‘Should marriage come with an expiry date?’ on the contrary, supported the idea pointing out that time-bound commitment would be a good mechanism in today’s changing social scenario.

Kajol On Marriage As A Contract: Renewal And Expiry

Kajol’s point of view is focused on the uncertainty that comes with a lifelong commitment. She stated, “I strongly support that idea. What is the guarantee that you will marry the right person at the right time? A renewal option would be sensible; no one would have to suffer for too long if there is an expiry date.” 

With an experienced actress’s opinion open for discussion, who has been married for a long time, it is but a minor shift in view regarding the marriage’s finality even among strong and long-lasting celebrity couples. It characterizes marriage as a “promise” which can be broken and then renewed, being aware of the fact that people and their relationships change greatly during the course of time.

Kajol On Suffering Vs. Freedom: Redefining The Modern Marriage Dilemma

The most pronounced aspect of Kajol’s remark is the part where she says “nobody has to endure a long time.” It is quite a bold way of putting an end to the marital society stress that depends on the unhappiness of the couple left just for the sake of the reputation, children, or tradition. By suggesting the limit, she lifts the personal freedom and emotional state of mind above the restricting, old-fashioned institutional rules.

This standpoint is in line with a younger, more fluid generation that prioritizes self-creation rather than staying in the traditional commitment frameworks, implying that the fear of a messy, prolonged divorce could be eased by doing tie-in points for relationship continuance that have been built from the very beginning. The glamorous support for such an idea is definitely going to stir a lot of debates about the relationship structures for the years ahead.

Also Read: How Dharmendra Found His ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini, Leaving Behind His First Love, Prakash Kaur

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 4:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

‘Apne To Apne Hote Hain’: Inside Dharmendra’s Real-Life Family, Two Wives, Six Kids, And Surprising Religion Story

Who Is Palak Muchhal? Bollywood Singer Who Just Entered the Guinness World Records – Here’s Why

Govinda Health Update: Actor Advised To See Neurologist As He Collapsed After Sudden ‘Head Heaviness’

600 People Quit This US Company After Return To Office Order

Sussanne Khan Breaks Down At Mother Zarine Khan’s Prayer Meet, Hrithik Roshan Says: ‘It Was A Privilege To Be Loved By You’

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Election 2025: BJP Workers Prepare 501 Kg Laddoos as Exit Polls Predict Grand NDA Victory

Libya Boat Tragedy: 42 Migrants Missing Presumed Dead After Capsize, Only Seven Survive, Confirms UN

Geetanjali Mehlwal: The Creative Powerhouse Behind SonyLIV’s Hit Series Chamak

PM Narendra Modi Visits Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, Set To Attend Key Meeting

Israel Backs India After Deadly Delhi Blast: Israeli FM Gideon Saar offers condolences , Says ‘We Stand United Against Terror’

Is The $28 Billion Hemp Industry At Risk? What The Senate’s New Funding Bill Means For Delta-8 Fans

‘Islam Doesn’t Allow Muslims To Sing Vande Mataram,’ Deobandi Cleric Opposes CM Yogi’s Order To Make National Song Compulsory In Schools

Dr Shaheen Saeed’s Ex-Husband Breaks Silence, Expresses Shock Over Her Jaish-e-Mohammed Links In Delhi Blast Case, Reveals Why They Divorced

Turkiye Confirms Catastrophic Army Plane Crash In Georgia, All 20 Soldiers Dead

Gujarat Explosion: 2 Killed, 20 Injured in Massive Boiler Blast at Pharmaceutical Factory

After Twinkle Khanna ‘Cheating’ Comment, Kajol Drops A Bomb: Says ‘Marriage Should Come With An Expiry Date’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Twinkle Khanna ‘Cheating’ Comment, Kajol Drops A Bomb: Says ‘Marriage Should Come With An Expiry Date’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Twinkle Khanna ‘Cheating’ Comment, Kajol Drops A Bomb: Says ‘Marriage Should Come With An Expiry Date’
After Twinkle Khanna ‘Cheating’ Comment, Kajol Drops A Bomb: Says ‘Marriage Should Come With An Expiry Date’
After Twinkle Khanna ‘Cheating’ Comment, Kajol Drops A Bomb: Says ‘Marriage Should Come With An Expiry Date’
After Twinkle Khanna ‘Cheating’ Comment, Kajol Drops A Bomb: Says ‘Marriage Should Come With An Expiry Date’

QUICK LINKS