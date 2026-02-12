Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail: Delhi HC Pulls Up Actor Over False Promises In Rs 9 Crore Debt Case, Bail Hearing Postponed To Monday

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala avengers doomsday defence news Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 gautam gambhir Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala avengers doomsday defence news Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 gautam gambhir Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala avengers doomsday defence news Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 gautam gambhir Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala avengers doomsday defence news Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala avengers doomsday defence news Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 gautam gambhir Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala avengers doomsday defence news Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 gautam gambhir Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala avengers doomsday defence news Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 gautam gambhir Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala avengers doomsday defence news Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail: Delhi HC Pulls Up Actor Over False Promises In Rs 9 Crore Debt Case, Bail Hearing Postponed To Monday

Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail: Delhi HC Pulls Up Actor Over False Promises In Rs 9 Crore Debt Case, Bail Hearing Postponed To Monday

Radha Yadav, wife of Rajpal Yadav, said that she was grateful to the industry because of the solidarity they showed in his difficult legal case.

Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail: Delhi HC Pulls Up Actor Over False Promises In Rs 9 Crore Debt Case, Bail Hearing Postponed To Monday
Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail: Delhi HC Pulls Up Actor Over False Promises In Rs 9 Crore Debt Case, Bail Hearing Postponed To Monday

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 12, 2026 15:27:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail: Delhi HC Pulls Up Actor Over False Promises In Rs 9 Crore Debt Case, Bail Hearing Postponed To Monday

The Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is awaiting a critical bail hearing in the Delhi High Court on February 12, 2026, in regards to a long standing case of 9 crore cheques bounced involving him that has seen him languish in Tihar Jail. This was the result of the legal dispute that arose due to a series of disingenuous cheques that were provided to a company in Delhi based on a loan taken out by Yadav in the year 2010 to fund his directorial project Ata Pata Laapata.

What Is The Case About?

The debt had swollen over the years to up to 9 crore plus interests and penalties and the matter was taken to court as a criminal case under the Negotiable Instruments Act of India. Yadav was told to surrender earlier this month after refusing numerous times to pay up per the order of the court to pay the dues and he started serving a six months sentence after he turned himself in to jail authorities. It is under the scrutiny of the High Court and his bail is now being heard with lots of public, as well as industrial scrutiny.

Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail: Delhi HC Pulls Up Actor Over False Promises In Rs 9 Crore Debt Case, Bail Hearing Postponed To Monday

Yadav has been supported by the film fraternity at this tough time and a number of heavy weights have given him support. Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and other actors have come in to help him financially and emotionally. The Federation of western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also encouraged the colleagues to come forward to defend Yadav. Music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh has also given him a promise of a huge financial assistance, other celebrities have also come forward offering him a work opportunity and advance payments to help him settle his financial situation. Radha Yadav, wife of Yadav, said that she was grateful to the industry because of the solidarity they showed in his difficult legal case.

You Might Be Interested In

Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail

When the bail hearing is conducted, the court is going to consider the plea of Yadav and his lengthy history of late payments and numerous extensions already allowed to him by the court. The way Yadav has failed to honor his previous liabilities despite repaying part of them partially has been a critical consideration in the court order to enforce the surrender. The current hearing may give him a temporary relief of the bigger law and financial concerns involved in the cheque bounce case. The industry also has the support of one of its long term actors through the inflow of support that has been received by Bollywood especially in this turbulent period. 

Also Read: Spider-Man vs Wolverine? Avengers Doomsday Rumours Hint At Wild Multiverse War As Deadpool Might Join In On The Action

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 3:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-5Rajpal YadavRajpal Yadav caseRajpal Yadav delhi hcRajpal Yadav delhi high courtRajpal Yadav live updatesRajpal Yadav NewsRajpal Yadav updates

RELATED News

‘No Section of Society Should be Denigrated’: Supreme Court Directs Netflix, Manoj Bajpayee Film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ to Change Title

Konami Silent Hill Transmission: When and Where to Watch LIVE Stream, What to Expect From the Silent Hill: Townfall Update

Priya Sachdev Kapur Files ₹20 Crore Defamation Suit Against Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Mandhira Amid Explosive Will Dispute With Karisma Kapoor

Who Is Ranjana Narayan Jha? Udit Narayan’s First Wife Alleges The Singer Got Her Uterus Removed Without Consent, Files Complaint – Everything You Need To Know

Who Is Aayush Sharma? Salman Khan’s Brother-In-Law Receives Threat Email Days After Ranveer Singh

LATEST NEWS

Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Baron’s Son Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Just Hours After His Arrest Amid Flip-Flops In Case

Lava Yuva Star 3 Launches In India With 8GB RAM, 5000mAh Battery, And One Year Free Home Service At Just Rs…

The 2026 Technology Outlook: Advanced AI Emerges as the Engine of Digital Infrastructure Evolution

Odisha OTET Result 2026 Declared; 68.97 Percent Candidates Pass, Link At bseodisha.nic.in

It’s Official! North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Chooses 13-Year-Old Daughter Kim Ju Ae As His Successor – Know All About Her

Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail: Delhi HC Pulls Up Actor Over False Promises In Rs 9 Crore Debt Case, Bail Hearing Postponed To Monday

How International Finance Qualifications Are Influencing Career Mobility

Who Is Rahul Mamkootathil? Expelled MLA And Young Face Of Congress In Kerala, Granted Bail In High-Profile Rape & Miscarriage Case

Winter Olympics Shock: Ukrainian Athlete Barred for Helmet Honouring War Victims

Bangladesh Cricketers Say ‘We Are Helpless’ After T20 World Cup 2026 Snub; Asif Nazrul Shifts Blame

Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail: Delhi HC Pulls Up Actor Over False Promises In Rs 9 Crore Debt Case, Bail Hearing Postponed To Monday

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail: Delhi HC Pulls Up Actor Over False Promises In Rs 9 Crore Debt Case, Bail Hearing Postponed To Monday

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail: Delhi HC Pulls Up Actor Over False Promises In Rs 9 Crore Debt Case, Bail Hearing Postponed To Monday
Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail: Delhi HC Pulls Up Actor Over False Promises In Rs 9 Crore Debt Case, Bail Hearing Postponed To Monday
Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail: Delhi HC Pulls Up Actor Over False Promises In Rs 9 Crore Debt Case, Bail Hearing Postponed To Monday
Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail: Delhi HC Pulls Up Actor Over False Promises In Rs 9 Crore Debt Case, Bail Hearing Postponed To Monday

QUICK LINKS