The Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is awaiting a critical bail hearing in the Delhi High Court on February 12, 2026, in regards to a long standing case of 9 crore cheques bounced involving him that has seen him languish in Tihar Jail. This was the result of the legal dispute that arose due to a series of disingenuous cheques that were provided to a company in Delhi based on a loan taken out by Yadav in the year 2010 to fund his directorial project Ata Pata Laapata.

What Is The Case About?

The debt had swollen over the years to up to 9 crore plus interests and penalties and the matter was taken to court as a criminal case under the Negotiable Instruments Act of India. Yadav was told to surrender earlier this month after refusing numerous times to pay up per the order of the court to pay the dues and he started serving a six months sentence after he turned himself in to jail authorities. It is under the scrutiny of the High Court and his bail is now being heard with lots of public, as well as industrial scrutiny.

Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail: Delhi HC Pulls Up Actor Over False Promises In Rs 9 Crore Debt Case, Bail Hearing Postponed To Monday

Yadav has been supported by the film fraternity at this tough time and a number of heavy weights have given him support. Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and other actors have come in to help him financially and emotionally. The Federation of western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also encouraged the colleagues to come forward to defend Yadav. Music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh has also given him a promise of a huge financial assistance, other celebrities have also come forward offering him a work opportunity and advance payments to help him settle his financial situation. Radha Yadav, wife of Yadav, said that she was grateful to the industry because of the solidarity they showed in his difficult legal case.

Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail

When the bail hearing is conducted, the court is going to consider the plea of Yadav and his lengthy history of late payments and numerous extensions already allowed to him by the court. The way Yadav has failed to honor his previous liabilities despite repaying part of them partially has been a critical consideration in the court order to enforce the surrender. The current hearing may give him a temporary relief of the bigger law and financial concerns involved in the cheque bounce case. The industry also has the support of one of its long term actors through the inflow of support that has been received by Bollywood especially in this turbulent period.

