Home > Entertainment > Spider-Man vs Wolverine? Avengers Doomsday Rumours Hint At Wild Multiverse War As Deadpool Might Join In On The Action

Spider-Man vs Wolverine? Avengers Doomsday Rumours Hint At Wild Multiverse War As Deadpool Might Join In On The Action

Avengers Doomsday is expected to begin with a massive multiverse battle. Reports say Wolverine and Deadpool land in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man universe with a mission to destroy it.

Explosive Multiverse Opening in Avengers Doomsday (Images: X/ MarvelGeekX)
Explosive Multiverse Opening in Avengers Doomsday (Images: X/ MarvelGeekX)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 12, 2026 14:48:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Spider-Man vs Wolverine? Avengers Doomsday Rumours Hint At Wild Multiverse War As Deadpool Might Join In On The Action

The new Avengers movie called Avengers Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the wildest Marvel movies ever. According to reports, the very first scenes throw us straight into a massive multiverse battle that involves some classic Marvel heroes.

As per reports, In this opening sequence, Wolverine and Deadpool arrive on an alternate version of Earth. Their mission isn’t friendly as they are supposed to destroy it. Reports suggest that they land in Tobey Maguire’s Spider‑Man universe, and chaos explodes right away. Wolverine and Deadpool face off against that world’s Spider‑Man in a huge fight. As per one insider on X, “Wolverine and Deadpool are the ones sent to Tobey’s Earth to destroy it and fight Tobey.” And they specifically call out that “Tobey Maguire’s Spider‑Man fighting Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine” is a major part of the opening.

Spider-Man vs Wolverine in Avengers Doomsday

The fight is going to be intense. Wolverine and Spider‑Man clash while their two worlds are about to collide. That moment sets the tone for the entire movie. Fans are already buzzing online, saying things like, “Tobey Maguire’s Spider‑Man vs. Wolverine — OMG!” as part of what’s reportedly the film’s first visible conflict.

Now, about Deadpool, things are less clear. Many insiders and rumours hint that Deadpool might appear in Doomsday, but it isn’t confirmed if his role is big or small yet. One insider says his part will be “small” even though he’s definitely returning to the MCU phase. Meanwhile, others say there are conflicting reports about his actual inclusion in the movie at all.

Doctor Doom & The Bigger War in Avengers Doomsday

Still, it’s easy to imagine Deadpool cracking jokes in the chaos of Avengers Doomsday. After all, in his last movie, he said he wanted to join the Avengers, even if Captain America refused him, so him popping up here somehow makes narrative sense.

Beyond this opening clash, Avengers Doomsday is expected to bring together multiple teams of Avengers, X‑Men, Fantastic Four, Wakandans, and more. They will all be facing off against Doctor Doom and the threat of universal destruction. With so many characters in Avengers Doomsday from so many worlds, the beginning movie is set up for a multiversal fight.

Also Read: What Is Rajpal Yadav’s  Net Worth? Actor Lands In Tihar Jail In Rs. 9 Crore Debt Case Depsite Owning Ancestral Property And Agricultural Land

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 2:48 PM IST
Spider-Man vs Wolverine? Avengers Doomsday Rumours Hint At Wild Multiverse War As Deadpool Might Join In On The Action

Spider-Man vs Wolverine? Avengers Doomsday Rumours Hint At Wild Multiverse War As Deadpool Might Join In On The Action
Spider-Man vs Wolverine? Avengers Doomsday Rumours Hint At Wild Multiverse War As Deadpool Might Join In On The Action
Spider-Man vs Wolverine? Avengers Doomsday Rumours Hint At Wild Multiverse War As Deadpool Might Join In On The Action
Spider-Man vs Wolverine? Avengers Doomsday Rumours Hint At Wild Multiverse War As Deadpool Might Join In On The Action

QUICK LINKS