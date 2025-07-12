LIVE TV
Ram Charan Unveils Shiva Rajkumar's Fierce Look As Gournaidu In Upcoming Sports Actioner: Honoured To Be Sharing Screen

Ram Charan Unveils Shiva Rajkumar’s Fierce Look As Gournaidu In Upcoming Sports Actioner: Honoured To Be Sharing Screen

Ram Charan unveils Shiva Rajkumar's fierce look as Gournaidu in the upcoming sports action drama Peddi, sparking excitement. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film promises intense rural action, powerful drama, and a strong cultural backdrop.

Ram Charan shares first look of Shiva Rajkumar as Gournaidu in Peddi, featuring him with a salt-and-pepper beard, traditional attire, and a fierce expression holding a baton.
Ram Charan unveils Shiva Rajkumar’s fierce look as Gournaidu in Peddi power, tradition, and action collide!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 16:00:32 IST

Ram Charan sparked the internet with the dropping of a thrilling first look of Kannada icon Shiva Rajkumar by sharing the first poster on his birthday in their forthcoming sports action Peddi movie.

The Gournaidu is bold, serious, and intimidating testament to the regal entry of the seasoned actor into Telugu cinema’s mainstream high-octane storytelling. Charan posted the poster with touching words: “Honored to be sharing screen space with the powerhouse Shivanna,” putting fans in a tizzy all over South Indian cinema.

Gournaidu’s Intense Avatar Adds Raw Grit to the Sports Actioner

In the unveiled poster, Shiva Rajkumar sporting a salt-and-pepper beard and sharp eyes and authoritative presence is depicted. He wears traditional clothes, and he holds a baton, looking like a ferocious village chief or coach-like character. The backdrop brings to mind a rural ambience with rich sporting heritage. This visual signal strongly resonates with the genre of sports drama mixed with mass action, guaranteeing an electrifying mix of emotions, competition, and change.

Shiva Rajkumar’s portrayal of Gournaidu will be crucial in determining the arc of the lead character, perhaps as guide or arch-nemesis, sources close to the film reveal. Familiar with playing larger-than-life characters in Kannada films, Rajkumar’s joining the project with such fervor in a pan-Indian film is guaranteed to increase the scale and magnitude of the story.

Ram Charan and Shiva Rajkumar’s On-Screen Union Sparks South Indian Cinema Buzz

Telugu and Kannada industry stalwarts alike are hailing this union as a watershed moment. Ram Charan, who has repeatedly pushed the boundaries of cinema with films such as RRR, is doing so again by merging commercial acumen with cultural relevance. His affectionate welcoming of Shiva Rajkumar into Telugu cinema is not a sign of reciprocal respect, but of the convergence of two cinema traditions.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, whose career started off with the massive critical and box office success of Uppena, the film is a sports action drama of a purported rural setting where sports or wrestling is the theme. Mythri Movie Makers, which has shown itself capable of churning out blockbusters with mass as well as emotional appeal, makes the film.

With Shiva Rajkumar as Gournaidu and Ram Charan in the lead, hopes are running high for a quick-witted plot with drama, high-octane action, and punch dialogues. The movie is also described to have an inspirational theme, much like traditional sports dramas, but with a more mature cultural flavor.

