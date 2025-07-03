Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Ramayana Part 1 First Official Look Is Out Soon: Here’s What We Know

Ramayana Part 1 First Official Look Is Out Soon: Here’s What We Know

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, drops its highly anticipated first look today, July 3. The epic promises breathtaking visuals and timeless storytelling, with its first part set to release on Diwali 2026. Trade experts predict it to be a box office hurricane and a cinematic legacy for generations.

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 10:58:50 IST

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1 featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey and Yash  is set to release its first official look  today, July 3. The film produced by Amit Malhotra has visualized the grand universe of the beloved Hindu epic, Ramayana by adapting it on the big screen.

Ramayana Part 1 Teaser : First Pre-Review

The film has created a significant buzz since its announcement with its spectacular cast and talented direction in charge. Trade analyst Taran Adrash shared his first review of the Ramayana teaser and posted additional details about it on X. ‘This glimpse of the timeless saga leaves you awestruck… Strong feeling: Ramayana is not just a film for today, but for generations to come… Boxoffice hurricane loading’ said Adrash on X.

The teaser three minute long teaser is expected to awestruck the fans with its visuals, direction and production cost. The film has recently wrapped up its shooting of its first part and  filming of the second part will begins this August. The Part 1 of the film is expected to hit the big screens on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in 2027.

Ramayana Part 1 First Look To Be Out Today

Apart from the three-minute teaser, a 7 minute showreel was also seen by Adrash who was amused by the overall production of the film. With the release of the first pre-review of the teaser and anticipated release of the first look today, Ramayana Part One is to rule the Box office and hearts of Indian audience.

Tags: ramayana ramayana first look ranbir kapoor
