Ramayana Teaser Out : Here’s Where You Can Watch It

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the official teaser starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the official teaser starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.

Last Updated: July 3, 2025 13:30:05 IST

The epic retelling of the ancient saga, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in important parts, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of the last several years. 

Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG is bringing “Ramayana” to life with state-of-the-art effects, promising a visual extravaganza. Under Tiwari’s direction, the movie seeks to attract both new viewers and die-hard epic lovers by fusing the spirit of the original story with modern cinematic language. 

Where can one watch it? 

The Ramayana teaser is available on YouTube. 

In the Ramayana, who plays whom?

Regarding their roles in the movie, the majority of the cast members have remained silent. But in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash—who is also the film’s producer—shared his thoughts on Ravan and how he plans to portray the epic’s antagonist. It’s a really intriguing persona. There is no other reason why I would have done that. If you had asked me if I would play any other role in the Ramayana, Most likely not. I think Ravan is the most interesting character to perform as an actor, thus I appreciate the character’s subtleties and shades the most. There is a lot of room to convey it in several ways. I am ecstatic as an actress. “Hopefully, it will be a very different way of doing it,” he remarked.

Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, adding to the star power. Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari are also part of the cast. 

“Leaves you awestruck,” says Taran Adarsh when describing his initial reaction.

 Taran Adarsh, a critic and film trade expert, recently had the unique opportunity to see a special 7-minute vision show reel and the first preview of “Ramayana.”  He expressed his immediate response on X (previously Twitter), which has further heightened the enthusiasm of his supporters.



What is the Ramayana’s budget?

According to a previous claim by Bollywood Hungama, the movie is the most costly Indian film to date, with a budget of Rs 835 crore. Adipurush, another epic-based movie, was previously produced with a Rs 500 crore budget. In addition to receiving harsh criticism for its dialogue and visual effects, the movie was a box office failure. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan were the main actors in that movie. 

When is Ramayana going to be released?

The movie Ramayana will consist of two parts. Diwali 2026 is the planned release date for the first portion, and Diwali 2027 is the date for the second part. The introduction video will reveal the precise release dates, which the producers have not yet confirmed. 

