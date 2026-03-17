Ranbir Kapoor Teases Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport, Asks ‘Cake Nahi Laye?’ For Wife Alia Bhatt After Her Return From A Birthday Trip To Hong Kong | WATCH

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of March 17 as they returned from a short family trip to Hong Kong. The couple had travelled with their daughter to celebrate Alia’s birthday away from the city.

What caught everyone’s attention, however, was Ranbir’s light-hearted moment with the paparazzi. As photographers greeted the couple and wished Alia, the actor jokingly asked them, “Cake nahi laye?” leaving those around smiling.

A Playful Moment At The Airport

As the family exited the terminal, paparazzi gathered to capture the moment. Ranbir, known for his easygoing nature, kept things casual and playful. His cheeky remark about the missing birthday cake, followed by a mock-disappointed expression, quickly became the highlight of the sighting.

The brief interaction added a fun touch to an otherwise routine airport appearance and soon started circulating online.

Couple Returns After Birthday Getaway

The trip to Hong Kong was planned around Alia Bhatt’s birthday, giving the family some quiet time away from their busy schedules. The couple kept their airport looks simple and comfortable as they headed home after the getaway.

Fans had earlier spotted the duo enjoying time together during the trip, which added to the buzz around their return.

Video Goes Viral Online

Clips of Ranbir’s playful exchange with the paparazzi quickly spread across social media platforms. Fans praised the actor for keeping things light and relatable, with many calling the moment “cute” and “natural.”

The candid interaction once again showed the couple’s easy chemistry with the media, turning a simple airport spotting into a widely shared moment online.

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