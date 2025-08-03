Rani Mukerji Visits Siddhivinayak Temple To Seek Blessings After Making History With Her Big National Award Win

After winning the 71st National Film Awards, veteran actress Rani Mukherjee was spotted praying at Mumbai’s renowned Siddhivinayak Temple, beaming with gratitude. For her role in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, Rani won Best Actress, her first-ever National Award. The actress thanked God, Lord Ganesha, in the sacred temple for her momentous win.

Dressed in a simple but elegant blue suit accompanied by a red shawl, Rani was radiating peace and humility, with a ’tilak’ on her forehead, while she begged for blessings, thus indicating her faith and a means of sharing her blissful moment with the Divine.







A 30-Year odyssey ends in National Glory

Rani Mukerji’s victory is the pure outcome of three decades of acting work that has resulted in her becoming a critically acclaimed and box-office hit actress. Resonating with both the jury and the audience, Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway presents another powerful characterization of a mother who fights the country for the custody of her children.

The characterization is drawn from the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty, who has had her children taken away by the Norwegian authorities. The National Award, a badge of artistic excellence, has been the befitting culmination to her glorious career.

Committed to Mothers Everywhere

After her triumph, Rani Mukerji gave a poignant message, dedicating her award to “all the beautiful mothers in this world.” She talked about the very individual and emotional connect that she enjoyed with the character herself, something that she found out only after she became a mother.

This victory, she said, is not her victory but endorsement of the 30 years of her career, her dedication to this art form, and her neverending passion for cinema. Her trip to Siddhivinayak Temple is a public display of her private thanks, a ritual observed by many in the film world to celebrate a milestone.

Also Read: Rani Mukerji Wins Her First National Film Award, Scoops Best Actress For Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway