Rani Mukerji Wins Her First National Film Award, Scoops Best Actress For Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

At the 71st National Film Awards 2025, Rani Mukerji won her first-ever National Film Award for Best Actress for the thunderous portrayal in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway. This marks a glorious juncture in celebration of 30 years in mainstream work, hence claiming her title of a true force in Bollywood.

Rani’s Performance that Redefined a Career

Rani’s character Mrs. Debika Chatterjee is a woman fighting against the Norwegian child protection system for the sake of her kids in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway. The raw yet highly emotional performance displays a mother’s agony, balancing submission and utter confidence to raise the children.

Rani single handedly won her first National

Rani single handedly won her first National Award after 20 years.

Under the direction of Ashima Chibber, the 2023 film offers a dramatized account of a true custodial battle and thus unveils Rani’s prowess in authentically carrying a narrative. The courtroom episodes and her intense moments of despair became anchors of resonance among critics and audiences. This role stands at another zenith in her career, after Black, Mardaani, and Hichki.

Rani Mukerji’s Heartfelt Statement on Winning her First National Award

“I’m overwhelmed to have won the National Award for my performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Incidentally, this is the first ever National Award in my 30 year career. As an actor, I have been fortunate to have some incredible films in my body of work and have got so much love for them. I thank the National Award jury for honouring my work in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. I share this moment with the entire team of the film, my producers Nikkhil Advani, Monisha and Madhu, my director Ashima Chibber, and everyone who worked on this truly special project that celebrated the resilience of motherhood. For me, this award is also a validation of my 30 year body of work, my dedication to my craft with which I feel a deeply spiritual connection and my passion for cinema and this beautiful film industry of ours.

I dedicate my National Award to all the incredible mothers of this world. There is nothing like a mother’s love and her ferocity to protect her own. The story of this Indian immigrant mother who went all out for her child and took on a nation shook me deeply.. a mother’s love for her child is unconditional.. I realised this when I had my own. So, this win, this film feels deeply emotional and personal. A mother can move mountains for her children and also make the world a better place. This film tried to show this.

It also feels the apt time to again thank all my fans, from across the world, who have relentlessly supported me through thick and thin for these 30 years! Your unconditional love and support is everything that I have ever needed to stay motivated, to show up at work every day and to deliver performances that have entertained you. You’ve embraced every role, every character, every story I’ve had the good fortune to bring to life. So, without you I would be a nobody today.”

Rani’s first National Award cements her legacy as a versatile actress who transcends commercial cinema and content-driven cinema alike. After more than 25 years in the industry, really, her touch to challenging characters is still unmatched. Projects on the anvil include Mardaani 3 (February 2026) and King, which assure her continued relevance.

