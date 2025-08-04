Rapper Soulja Boy Arrested On Suspected Weapons Charge

DeAndre Cortez Way who is known as Soulja Boy was arrested on gun charges after a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles. The incident was shocking news to the music world, being only hours after the rapper celebrated his 35th birthday in a nightclub.

Police are still keeping secret the reason for that first traffic stop but are reported to have found a gun in the car in which Way was riding. Being a felon, possession of this is a very serious crime and he was taken into custody immediately.

Felony Charge and Criminal History

He was arrested on felony charges in possession of a firearm. Some settings in the present case are necessary to lend the gravity of seriousness to an arrest-in-his-own-history. He had previous convictions for open carrying a loaded handgun in public in 2014, which got him placed on probation, and in 2017 he pleaded no contest to felony possession of weapons.”

This arrest, however, weighs heavily on him, as it could be seen as a probation violation and lead to a multi-year prison sentence. There has not been any comment from the rapper’s aides so far.

A Pattern of Controversy

This most recent arrest is merely the latest episode in a long list of disconcerting personal and legal scandals for the “Crank That” singer. In April this year, the jury held him responsible for sexual assault and emotional cruelty towards a former assistant and ordered him to pay her over $4 million in a civil trial.

He’s been in trouble like this often enough to overshadow his music career, which soared when he created a self-recorded revolutionary hit single in 2007. The continuous court fights and arrests still remain a subject of public scrutiny and worry for his fan base and the entire music society.

Also Read: ITZY’s Yuna Hip Filler Rumours Spark Heated Debate, Are The Pad Accusations Real?