Home > Entertainment > Rapper Soulja Boy Arrested On Suspected Weapons Charge

Rapper Soulja Boy Arrested On Suspected Weapons Charge

Rapper Soulja Boy was arrested in Los Angeles on a suspected weapons charge after a traffic stop, just hours after celebrating his 35th birthday. Police found a gun in his car, a serious violation due to his felony record, which could lead to a lengthy prison sentence.

Soulja Boy arrested on gun possession charge in LA.
Soulja Boy arrested on gun possession charge in LA.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 4, 2025 09:44:28 IST

DeAndre Cortez Way who is known as Soulja Boy was arrested on gun charges after a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles. The incident was shocking news to the music world, being only hours after the rapper celebrated his 35th birthday in a nightclub.

Police are still keeping secret the reason for that first traffic stop but are reported to have found a gun in the car in which Way was riding. Being a felon, possession of this is a very serious crime and he was taken into custody immediately.

Felony Charge and Criminal History

He was arrested on felony charges in possession of a firearm. Some settings in the present case are necessary to lend the gravity of seriousness to an arrest-in-his-own-history. He had previous convictions for open carrying a loaded handgun in public in 2014, which got him placed on probation, and in 2017 he pleaded no contest to felony possession of weapons.”

This arrest, however, weighs heavily on him, as it could be seen as a probation violation and lead to a multi-year prison sentence. There has not been any comment from the rapper’s aides so far.

A Pattern of Controversy

This most recent arrest is merely the latest episode in a long list of disconcerting personal and legal scandals for the “Crank That” singer. In April this year, the jury held him responsible for sexual assault and emotional cruelty towards a former assistant and ordered him to pay her over $4 million in a civil trial.

He’s been in trouble like this often enough to overshadow his music career, which soared when he created a self-recorded revolutionary hit single in 2007. The continuous court fights and arrests still remain a subject of public scrutiny and worry for his fan base and the entire music society.

Also Read: ITZY’s Yuna Hip Filler Rumours Spark Heated Debate, Are The Pad Accusations Real?

Tags: DeAndre Cortez Way arrestedSoulja BoySoulja Boy gun charge

RELATED News

Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Shocks Fans, Begs For His Release, Claims He’s A ‘Changed Man’ After Recent Controversy
WKRP Star Loni Anderson Passes Away At 79, Leaving Fans Heartbroken And Remembering Her Iconic TV Legacy
Tom Holland Shares Nostalgic Set Photos, Teasing An Exciting New Spider-Man Chapter Fans Can’t Wait To See
Hollywood Mourns Loni Anderson! TV Icon’s Net Worth, Love Life And Family Revealed
Happy 44th Birthday Meghan Markle! From Actress To Duchess, How She Swapped Hollywood For Royal Drama?

LATEST NEWS

Joe Root Calls Mohammed Siraj ‘Fake’, says ‘It’s All an Act’
Unknown Side Effects Of Broccoli You Should Know Before Your Next Healthy Meal
Lionel Messi Hamstring Strain: Could It Cost Inter Miami The Leagues Cup?
Rs 540 per month: Former MP Prajwal Revanna To Earn This Amount In Convicts Section Of Jail
Why Has Donald Trump Suddenly Become Sydney Sweeney’s Biggest Fan After Her Controversial Jeans Ad?
Is Ollie Pope’s Vice-Captaincy at Risk? 26-Year-Old’s Rise Sparks Debate
‘No More Partial Deals With Hamas’: Israel Makes Major Change In Gaza War Policy
Jasprit Bumrah’s Shocking Exit From ENG Series Revealed: It’s Not Workload Management
Four Including Wife And Daughter Arrested For Murder Of Dibrugarh Businessman
‘“I Like Her’: Donald Trump Praises MAGA Loyalist Laura Loomer While She Targets Tucker Carlson, ‘Biden Holdovers’
Rapper Soulja Boy Arrested On Suspected Weapons Charge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rapper Soulja Boy Arrested On Suspected Weapons Charge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rapper Soulja Boy Arrested On Suspected Weapons Charge
Rapper Soulja Boy Arrested On Suspected Weapons Charge
Rapper Soulja Boy Arrested On Suspected Weapons Charge
Rapper Soulja Boy Arrested On Suspected Weapons Charge

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?