ITZY’s Yuna Hip Filler Rumours Spark Heated Debate, Are The Pad Accusations Real?

ITZY’s Yuna’s photo has recently gone viral from her performance at the Taipei Dome brought back all the “hip fillers” allegations burning hot within the Kpop world once again. The stunning figure of the K- pop star has brought up some very heated discussions on the internet, combining an attribute of adulation with accusation.

Yuna’s Viral Photos Turned Towards Speculation

On August 3, 2025, a photo of Yuna stretching in a light-washed pair of jeans during a baseball game event at the Taipei Dome when it went viral with thousands of views on X. The original poster attested that the photo “proved” that Yuna’s hips were not natural and that fillers were used to create a more pronounced hourglass figure.

This created a huge storm of speculation among other netizens who accounted for the padding due to the outfit, whilst others maintained that Yuna has always had naturally wide hips. The controversy illustrates the kinds of scrutiny that K-pop idols continuously face with regard to their bodies.

Fans Clash with Netizens on such Accusations

The accusations did not escape MIDZY, Yuna’s loyal fanbase, who rushed to social media with counterarguments. “Her hips were confirmed to be real ages ago, stop the nonsense,” “It’s just the pants, not fillers!” were just a few statements made during the discussions. Many condemned the accusations as based either on envy or internalized misogyny, stating that no other male idol would be subjected to such a process.

Yuna hips really need to be studied bro, wtff she’s so gorgeous 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/BMBYehWm24 pic.twitter.com/AH1Pro2pDu — 𝙹𝚞𝚠𝚗𝚒𝚎 ୧⍤⃝愛☯ || wts mykonos don 📌 (@Chojuwniewyb) August 3, 2025

Supporters even quoted Yuna’s own comments on a “Radio Star” episode in 2024 wherein she directly told skeptics that her performances went viral. However, several netizens held firm, pointing out alleged inconsistencies within her figure as recorded in fancams and photos, thereby keeping the debate on fire.

Yuna’s Strength Under the Pressures of K-Pop

Yuna’s life offers a view of the extreme pressure that K-Pop idols must carry. Her figure was constantly being ripped apart by people due to the unfair nature of comparisons the industry makes on one’s body since the day of debut.

However, Yuna continues to shine regardless of this clatter, continuing to deliver on powerful performances while acquiring titles such as the “Hip Goddess”. Although the ongoing saga further exposes the toxic culture of body shaming that has taken root in K-Pop.

