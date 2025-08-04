Home > Entertainment > ITZY’s Yuna Hip Filler Rumours Spark Heated Debate, Are The Pad Accusations Real?

ITZY’s Yuna Hip Filler Rumours Spark Heated Debate, Are The Pad Accusations Real?

ITZY's Yuna is in the news because of a highly viral picture of her in Taipei Dome stirring wild accusations of "hip filler." Supporters of the singer are defending the fact that her curves are entirely natural while haters add flames to the fire. Is it simply jeans or the rumours are true?

ITZY Yuna Slams Hip Filler Claims in Explosive Controversy
ITZY Yuna Slams Hip Filler Claims in Explosive Controversy

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 4, 2025 04:07:00 IST

ITZY’s Yuna’s photo has recently gone viral from her performance at the Taipei Dome brought back all the “hip fillers” allegations burning hot within the Kpop world once again. The stunning figure of the K- pop star has brought up some very heated discussions on the internet, combining an attribute of adulation with accusation.

Yuna’s Viral Photos Turned Towards Speculation

On August 3, 2025, a photo of Yuna stretching in a light-washed pair of jeans during a baseball game event at the Taipei Dome when it went viral with thousands of views on  X. The original poster attested that the photo “proved” that Yuna’s hips were not natural and that fillers were used to create a more pronounced hourglass figure. 

This created a huge storm of speculation among other netizens who accounted for the padding due to the outfit, whilst others maintained that Yuna has always had naturally wide hips. The controversy illustrates the kinds of scrutiny that K-pop idols continuously face with regard to their bodies.

Fans Clash with Netizens on such Accusations

The accusations did not escape MIDZY, Yuna’s loyal fanbase, who rushed to social media with counterarguments. “Her hips were confirmed to be real ages ago, stop the nonsense,” “It’s just the pants, not fillers!” were just a few statements made during the discussions. Many condemned the accusations as based either on envy or internalized misogyny, stating that no other male idol would be subjected to such a process.

Supporters even quoted Yuna’s own comments on a “Radio Star” episode in 2024 wherein she directly told skeptics that her performances went viral. However, several netizens held firm, pointing out alleged inconsistencies within her figure as recorded in fancams and photos, thereby keeping the debate on fire.

Yuna’s Strength Under the Pressures of K-Pop

Yuna’s life offers a view of the extreme pressure that K-Pop idols must carry. Her figure was constantly being ripped apart by people due to the unfair nature of comparisons the industry makes on one’s body since the day of debut.

However, Yuna continues to shine regardless of this clatter, continuing to deliver on powerful performances while acquiring titles such as the “Hip Goddess”. Although the ongoing saga further exposes the toxic culture of body shaming that has taken root in K-Pop.

Also Read: TWICE Jihyo’s Lollapalooza 2025 ‘Sun-Sculpted’ Visuals Go Viral, Fans Can’t Stop Talking!

Tags: itzykpopkpop fanskpop fashionyuna

RELATED News

Inside Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz’s Vow Renewal, What Was The Family Feud? Here’s The Tea!
Natasha Richardson’s Sister’s Reaction To Hollywood’s Hot Affair, Comments On Pamela Anderson’s Post With Liam Neeson
Spice Girl Mel B’s Second Red-Hot Wedding To Rory McPhee In Morocco, ‘Had The Time Of Our Lives!’
Dhanush Slams Raanjhanaa Re-Release For ‘Stripping’ Film’s Soul, ‘AI-altered Climax Has Completely Disturbed Me’
Oasis Wembley Concert: Man In His 40s Dies In Horrific Fall, What Caused The Tragedy?

LATEST NEWS

Six Workers From Odisha Killed In Quarry Accident In Andhra, 15 Lakh Announced As Compensation
ITZY’s Yuna Hip Filler Rumours Spark Heated Debate, Are The Pad Accusations Real?
Odisha: Man Killed On Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft, Genitals Mutiliated
Horoscope Today For August 4, 2025: Try Something New
All Five Trapped Workers Found Dead at Chile’s Codelco Mine
Suvendu Adhikari Slams Mamata Banerjee For Supporting Bangladeshi Muslims During Hindu Yatra
UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Non-Oil Foreign Trade Grew 34.7% in H1 2025
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 4, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1507 Here!
Mosquitoes Carrying West Nile Virus Found in Israel’s Netanya
Is This Golden Era of Indian Chess Or The Best Yet to Come? After D Gukesh, Divya Deshmukh Became the Youngest Woman To Enter the Candidates
ITZY’s Yuna Hip Filler Rumours Spark Heated Debate, Are The Pad Accusations Real?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ITZY’s Yuna Hip Filler Rumours Spark Heated Debate, Are The Pad Accusations Real?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ITZY’s Yuna Hip Filler Rumours Spark Heated Debate, Are The Pad Accusations Real?
ITZY’s Yuna Hip Filler Rumours Spark Heated Debate, Are The Pad Accusations Real?
ITZY’s Yuna Hip Filler Rumours Spark Heated Debate, Are The Pad Accusations Real?
ITZY’s Yuna Hip Filler Rumours Spark Heated Debate, Are The Pad Accusations Real?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?