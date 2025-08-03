TWICE Jihyo’s Lollapalooza 2025 ‘Sun-Sculpted’ Visuals Go Viral, Fans Can’t Stop Talking!

TWICE’s Jihyo is in headlines for her stunning visuals making fans gag over her, X is all flooded with this stunner. A show to remember, in Grant Park in Chicago, TWICE came into being and thundered through Lollapalooza 2025. But everybody knew this show belonged to Jihyo.

The viewing was glorious, and with her stage presence, she became the hottest topic of conversation for the next 30 minutes, the talk of the festival. With every bit of sculpted physique and that substances-like charisma, Jihyo showed why she was one ruling K-pop queen!

Jihyo’s “Sun Sculpted” Visuals Lite Up The Show

Jihyo in an exquisitely fitted white crop with layering silver jewelry and a pair of extremely stylish low-rise dark pants accentuating her ever-sculpted figure simply stole the show.

JIHYO THE WOMAN YOU ARE !!! pic.twitter.com/B8omyxdktk — t! (@KlSSYJlN) August 3, 2025

Fans have tagged her look to be “sun-sculpted,” with social media exploding with comments about her glimmering beauty and ferocious energy. Posts on X stated, “Jihyo’s visuals are unreal! She’s glowing!” It was a view long hair and bold eye makeup could only seal, rendering the audiences from the venue and across the world spellbound.

Historic Performance With Big Chunks Of TWICE

With TWICE, the first K-pop girl group to ever headliner at Lollapalooza- 21 songs were sung, including hits like “FANCY”, “FEEL SPECIAL”, and recent album title number This Is For. An unbounded type of energy from Jihyo and fellow members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu was fused unto a stunning drone show inspired by K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Jihyo offered a live rendition of “Takedown” alongside Jeongyeon and Chaeyoung, creating hysteria amongst fans, further stamping her name on the “mbappe list.”

TAKEDOWN LIVE PERFORMANCE FOR THE FIRST TIME pic.twitter.com/NaciVDKjDd — JIHYO UNION 🏧 (@JihyoUnion) August 3, 2025

Jihyo’s Social Media Craze

Once more, the internet just went full throttle with praise during Jihyo’s Lollapalooza moment, initiating worldwide trending for #JihyoLollapalooza and #TWICEPalooza. The netizens kept bombarding other social media apps with clips of her soaring high notes and confident choreography, with one user on X stating, “Jihyo’s stage presence is next level, she owned Lollapalooza!”

jihyo the woman that you are im gonna marry you one day ohhgfdjdsjdjdks — n. (@flmrkive) August 3, 2025

Her visuals indeed salved the eyes of everyone in Chicago and became a hot topic from there to every far corner of the globe, turning her into a true K-pop icon. As TWICE is about to embark on their This Is For world tour, along with a documentary celebrating their 10th anniversary, Jihyo has finally outshone all her closest peers.

