Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To THIS Actor But Soon Things Took A Dark Turn And The BREAK-UP Happened

Rashmika Mandanna, one of India’s highest-paid actresses, earned Rs. 4 crores for Animal and has major projects like Pushpa 2 and Kubera lined up. She was once engaged to Rakshit Shetty at 21 but called it off to focus on her career, now being linked to Vijay Deverakonda.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 6, 2025 14:23:46 IST

Rashmika Mandanna sits comfortably among the highest-paid actresses in India right now. According to Financial Express, she took home a massive Rs. 4 crores for her role as Geetanjali in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, Animal.

She’s got a solid lineup of films on the horizon, too. There’s Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun, Rainbow with Dev Mohan, The Girlfriend, Chaava opposite Vicky Kaushal, and Kubera with Dhanush. It’s fair to say she’s in the middle of a golden period, career-wise.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Engagement to Rakshit Shetty: What Really Happened?

What sets Rashmika apart is that she’s managed to make her mark across multiple industries like Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Pushpa: The Rise turned her into the so-called ‘National Crush,’ but it was her Bollywood debut with Goodbye that won over the Hindi-speaking crowd.

She recently turned 28, on April 5, 2024, and seems more driven than ever to push her career forward. While her professional achievements are widely known, not everyone is aware that she was once engaged at just 21.

Back in 2017, Rashmika got engaged, but for reasons that sparked plenty of speculation, she called it off. Here’s what actually happened.

It goes back to 2016, when Rashmika was cast in Kirik Party by director Rishab Shetty alongside Rakshit Shetty. The film hit cinemas on December 30, 2016, and was a massive success. Made on a budget of Rs. 4 crore, it raked in Rs. 50 crores at the box office. It wasn’t just a big break for her career; it was life-changing.

Inside Rashmika Mandanna’s Career Journey and Personal Life Rumours

Kirik Party was Rashmika’s debut, and during its making, she and Rakshit Shetty grew close. By the time the film was released, they were officially a couple. The relationship moved fast, and they got engaged in a private ceremony on July 3, 2017.

At the time, Rakshit was 34, Rashmika just 21. Despite the 13-year age gap, they were confident about their decision. But by September 2018, everything changed. The engagement was called off, with both citing compatibility issues.

There was more to it, though. After Kirik Party’s success, Rashmika started getting a flood of film offers. She wanted to focus on her work rather than jump into marriage and all its responsibilities. Even after the breakup, both have maintained a civil relationship.

Rakshit is reportedly single, while rumours have circulated for a while now about Rashmika being in a steady relationship with Vijay Deverakonda.

QUICK LINKS