Home > Entertainment > Rashmika Mandanna Drops A CLEVER Hint Which Might Finally Prove She Is Engaged Amid Romance Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna Drops A CLEVER Hint Which Might Finally Prove She Is Engaged Amid Romance Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna’s appearance at SIIMA 2025 with a ring sparked fresh engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda. Both have hinted at being in relationships but never confirmed details. Fans are eager for answers, and speculation around their romance isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Pic Credit: Instagram)
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 6, 2025 12:55:29 IST

People have been buzzing about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s supposed romance for ages now. Every time they show up together or toss a few sweet words at each other in interviews, the chatter just gets louder.

Rashmika Mandanna Sparks Engagement Rumours at SIIMA 2025

Yet, even with all the hints, both have admitted they’re seeing someone; neither has ever actually dropped a name. That just keeps the rumour mill running in overdrive.

Lately, Rashmika’s appearance in Dubai has set fans off again, convinced she’s secretly engaged and ready to take a big step in her personal life.

The latest spark? Rashmika showed up at SIIMA 2025 in Dubai, looking sharp in a champagne satin saree and walking away with the Best Actress award for “Pushpa 2: The Rule.”

But it wasn’t just her win or her style that had people talking—it was a photo of her arriving in Dubai, with a ring clearly visible on her ring finger. That’s all it took for fans to start decoding her every move.

Rashmika Mandanna Drops A CLEVER Hint Which Might Finally Prove She Is Engaged Amid Romance Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna’s Dubai Appearance Revives Dating Speculations

Supporters of the Rashmika-Vijay pairing saw the ring as a sign, almost a public confirmation. It probably didn’t help that she casually placed her hand on her shoulder for the cameras, making the ring impossible to miss. 

Of course, not everyone jumped to conclusions. Some argued the ring was just another fashion accessory, pointing out it was missing during the award ceremony itself. Maybe it’s just jewellery. Maybe not.

Honestly, this isn’t the first time Rashmika and Vijay have faced a storm of engagement rumours. Back in January 2024, reports floated around that they’d be exchanging rings in February.

Both camps shot those stories down fast. Vijay himself laughed it off in an interview, saying, “I’m not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married.”

Still, neither of them has been totally coy about their love lives. Rashmika admitted in several interviews that she’s in a relationship, saying she values comfort, security, kindness, and respect in a partner. Vijay, in his own way, has implied he’s coupled up, even joking that at 35, it’d be odd if he were still single. He admitted, “I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love.”

All these hints just add fuel to the dating rumours. If they ever actually confirm what everyone suspects, fans would probably celebrate for days.

For context, Rashmika’s not new to heartbreak. Her engagement to Rakshit Shetty ended back in 2018 due to compatibility issues. 

