Rashmika Mandanna’s Heatfelt Post For Rumoured Beau Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom,’ ‘I Know How Much This Means to You!’

Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' had a slam-bang opening in theatres on July 31, 2025. On his big day, rumoured flame Rashmika Mandanna's gushing Instagram shoutout, "Manam Kottinam!" has fans swooning! Netizens are in awe, are Vijay and Rashmika the ultimate couple goals?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 31, 2025 17:01:00 IST

Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited ‘Kingdom’ has finally opened in theatres on Thursday amid a lot of expectations and buzz among fans. With a flurry of reactions on social media from audiences about the actor’s intense performance, ‘Kingdom’ has now received a heartfelt shoutout from Rashmika Mandanna.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rashmika acknowledged the hard work done by Deverakonda on the film. “I know how much this means to you and all those who love you @thedeverakonda!! “MANAM KOTTINAM” #Kingdom,” she wrote.

In a quick response, Vijay Deverakonda gave a subtle nod to the actress’s message and added, “Manam kottinam.”
Rumoured of dating each other, Deverakonda and Rashmika have worked together in films like ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade.’ The ‘Animal’ star was also among the biggest cheerleaders for Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ trailer. Resharing the trailer on her social media handles, she wrote, “I can’t wait for the 31st now! We can see the fire @TheDeverakonda You three geniuses!! I am very curious to see what you guys have created together. @gowtam19 @anirudhofficial. can’t waittttt!!!!!! #KingdomOnJuly31st – let’s gooooo!”

Rashmika Mandanna’s reaction came on the heels of early reviews from stars like Nani and Sundeep Kishan. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda also took to his X and shared feeling overwhelmed with the release of his film. “I wish I could share with you how I feel right now.. I wish you could all feel this with me,” he tweeted.

Directed and written by Gowtham Tinnanuri, ‘Kingdom’ features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead opposite actors like Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev. It is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.
The film’s music is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom X Fan Reviews, Internet Dubs Tollywood Star’s Film ‘Flawed Version Of DEVARA’

Explained: What Is Anti-Defection Law Under Schedule 10? The Apex Court Orders Telangana Speaker To Decide On BRS MLAs’ Disqualification
How Does India Get Russian Oil? Inside The Complex Supply Chain And Its Challenges
Solar Eclipse August 2, 2025: Not Visible in India, Sutak Kaal Skipped — Read Precautions for Pregnant Women
Russian Missile Hits Kyiv, Leaves 7 Killed, 82 Injured
