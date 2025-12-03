Rasika Dugal Faces Massive Backlash Over ‘Misogyny’ Remarks On Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, Netizens Remind Her Of Bold Sex Scenes With Onscreen Father-In-Law In Mirzapur

Rasika Dugal Misogyny: Actress Rasika Dugal recently attended an event hosted by senior journalist Barkha Dutt, where a clip of her speaking about misogynistic and propaganda-driven films has gone viral on social media. In the video, Rasika stated straight, “The things I won’t do are celebrate misogyny or be part of a propaganda film. Those things are non-negotiable for me.”

One who has garnered name and fame with a series like Mirzapur is taking moralistic potshots at Animal! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/bflKpfzwRi — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 2, 2025

When Dutt asked whether she would have accepted a role in Animal, the Ranbir Kapoor–starrer that has been at the centre of intense debate, Rasika replied with a firm, “No.”

“I’m Excited to Play Characters With Different Politics”

Rasika clarified that her refusal has nothing to do with playing characters whose values differ from her own. “I would be very, very happy to play a character whose politics are not in sync with mine, and I often do,” she said, adding humorously, “I am not Beena Tripathi in real life. I don’t go around killing people or violating men.”

She further explained, “It’s wildly exciting to understand a mind that works differently from mine, that’s why I do what I do. But the politics of the project itself must align with me.”

Netizens Call Out “Hypocrisy” Over Mirzapur

Following the clip’s circulation, Rasika has been heavily trolled online. Many pointed out what they felt was a contradiction between her stance and her portrayal of Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur. Moreover, one user wrote, “It’s hilarious to say Animal is bad when she has done Mirzapur… A woman killing a man who wronged her is fine, but a man asking a woman to lick his shoe is misogyny? ROFL.”

Another comment read, “She literally played a character who sleeps with her father-in-law, her maid, even tries to sleep with her stepson. Mirzapur is full of misogyny! Actors feel pressured to say woke stuff at every interview.”

